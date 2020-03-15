Madi Edwards Slays On The Beach In A Tiny White Bikini

Madi Edwards is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

The Aussie model dazzled her 707,000 followers on the platform with a sizzling new snap from her vacation in Hawaii that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The image saw the 24-year-old enjoying a beautiful day on one of the state’s gorgeous beaches, though there was no geotag to indicate exactly which one she was at.

A gorgeous view of the waves flowing up to the shore and the cloudless blue sky provided a stunning background to Madi’s latest social media appearance. She was seen standing in the white sand underneath the shade of a tall palm tree with a huge smile on her face as she threw the shaka sign up in the air. She looked ready for a dip in the water in a skimpy two-piece from Frankie’s Bikinis that left little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

Madi slayed in the tiny white bikini that accentuated her gorgeous, allover tan. The set included a halter-style top that showed off her toned arms — though that was just the beginning of the blond bombshell’s skin-baring display. Her swimwear also featured triangle-shaped cups with a ribbed design along the edges and a plunging neckline that left an ample amount of cleavage well on display.

Meanwhile, the blond bombshell’s matching bikini bottoms were even more risque than the top half of her look. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary. It boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased her toned legs, while also teasing a glimpse of her pert posterior. The swimwear featured a curved waistband as well that was tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, highlighting her flat midsection and abs.

Madi accessorized her beach day ensemble with a set of thin bracelets, as well as a chain choker necklace. She wore her long tresses down in loose waves that spilled over her shoulders and opted for a minimal application of makeup that made her natural beauty shine.

Unsurprisingly, the model’s bikini-clad snap was a huge hit with her thousands of fans. It has racked up over 18,000 likes within 11 hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display.

“What an angel,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Madi was “absolutely gorgeous.”

“Literally an exquisite body,” a third fan commented.

“Obsessed with you,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Madi has posted a number of photos from her relaxing Hawaiian vacation. Another recent share saw her soaking up the sun in a tiny blue bikini that was arguably even more risque than her most latest swimwear look. That post proved popular as well, accruing nearly 16,000 likes.