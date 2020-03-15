Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Shows Instagram Followers How To Achieve Her Chiseled Quads

Swedish fitness model Hanna Oberg often takes to popular social media platform Instagram to demonstrate some of her favorite workouts and teach her 1.8 million followers how to achieve their fitness goals. On Friday, the gym buff took to the photo-sharing site to post her latest video, which targeted the quad muscles.

For the workout, Hanna wears a baggy long-sleeved lilac sweatshirt that is tied up slightly in the back. The sleeves are pushed up a bit, showing off the model’s tattoos and a gold bracelet on her left arm and a black watch on her right wrist. On her bottom half, Hanna wears a pair of tight, high-waisted shorts in the same lilac color that end at the tops of her thighs and leave her sculpted legs on display. The waistband of the shorts has the word “GYMSHARK” written across it in white letters. A small gap between the shirt and shorts teases a bit of toned abdomen.

Hanna completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers and white Adidas socks that stretched up to mid-calf level. She wore her long, brunette locks up in a high bun that left strands of blonde highlights on display. The model added a touch of black mascara and eyeliner, eye shadow, and glossy lips to make her facial features pop.

In a series of four video clips, the Instagram sensation demonstrates four different quad-targeting exercises. The circuit includes narrow stance leg presses, DB narrow stance lunges, toes-in leg extensions, and BB narrow step walking lunges. The fitness trainer also makes sure to outline the number of sets and reps that her followers should perform for each exercise in the caption of the post.

Hanna writes in the caption that it’s a “quad fiiyah Friday,” getting creative with the spelling of “fire.” She tells her followers that she’s living on their motivations and amazing transformations from her 60 days challenge. The fitness guru adds that she’s going to be releasing a new 60 days challenge and hopes that they will join in with her.

Hanna’s followers left the post nearly 50,000 likes in the first day of being posted in addition to over 250 comments. Many told her how amazing she looked, especially after recently giving birth to her son, while others commented that she was their fitness inspiration.

“You look amazing. I’m 20 weeks pregnant and you’re my inspo for fitness during and after. Thank you for posting,” one Instagram user wrote.