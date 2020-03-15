Kayla Moody Lets It All Hang Out In A Minuscule Camouflage Bikini While Lounging In The Pool

Kayla Moody let it all hang out in some very racy swimwear for her latest Instagram share. The American model dazzled her 677,000 followers with the eye-popping post on Sunday.

Kayla was seen lounging in the pool in San Jose, Costa Rica in the early morning new addition to her feed. She had one leg completely submerged in the cool water and stretched the other back behind her along the ledge of the pool. Her upper body hung over the teal-tiled edge of the water as well and directed her gaze toward the camera while parting her lips in a sultry manner.

Of course, a dip in the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Kayla’s certainly did not disappoint. The hot military wife was clad in an impossibly tiny bikini from Michi Bikinis that did way more showing than covering up, adding some serious heat to her feed.

Kayla’s two-piece featured a bold, camouflage-print pattern, but it was its barely-there style that made it hard to see. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps, as well as triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets. This, coupled with the garment’s low-cut neckline, caused the model’s cleavage to spill out from nearly every angle of the piece. Her audience, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

The blond bombshell’s matching bikini bottoms were equally-as risque as the top half of her look, if not more. The minuscule swimwear left her lower half almost completely bare, allowing Kayla to showcase her peachy booty and sculpted thighs. Its thin, string waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and drawing eyes toward her flat midsection.

Kayla did not appear to have added any accessories to her pool-day ensemble, ensuring that all attention was on her curvaceous physique. She wore her platinum tresses down in loose, messy waves that spilled over her shoulders. As for her glam, the model was done up with a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Instagram sensation’s latest post some love. The steamy shot has racked up over 4,500 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Perfect,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Kayla a “gorgeous Earth angel.”

“You are beautiful and so sexy,” gushed a third admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Kayla has tantalized her followers with a look that pushed Instagram’s limits. Another recent addition to her feed saw her rocking a set of black lace lingerie and fishnets while getting ready for the day at her vanity. That look proved popular as well, earning over 17,000 likes.