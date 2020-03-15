Fitness Guru Kayla Itsines Gives Instagram Followers An Eyeful Of Her Chiseled Abs While Hanging Upside Down

Kayla Itsines is one of social media site Instagram’s most-followed fitness trainers. Hailing from Australia, the Instagram sensation is adored for her relatable posts and inspiring motivation to helping others achieve their fitness goals. Taking to the photo-sharing site multiple times every day, the fitness trainer keeps her 12.2 million followers entertained with a variety of workout circuits to try out and fitspirational photos.

On Sunday, March 15, Kayla posted a photo that put her toned physique on display for her millions of followers and had many calling her beautiful and telling her that she is their “fitness goals.” In the snap, the gym buff is photographed hanging upside down on a set of gymnastic rings. She shows off plenty of skin and toned muscle in a black sports bra and lime-green gym shorts. The top leaves her chiseled abs exposed, allowing viewers to see them flex as she uses her core to hold the position. The shorts ride up on her long, sculpted legs, showing off her muscular quads.

Kayla completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers while her long, brunette tresses were swept up into a bun. While hanging upside down, Kayla directed her gaze towards the ground, shielding her face from view but revealing a gold bar necklace that had fallen to her chin.

In the caption, Kayla writes that she had just finished a training session in Bali when she walked outside and found the gymnastic rings. She tells her followers that the photo captures her personality as a child, writing that whenever she sees anything that she can hang off of or swing on, her inner child comes out and she wants to see what she can do. The fitness trainer reveals that she could only hold the position for a moment because of how hard it was and ends the caption by commenting that no matter where she is or what she’s doing, she always tries to have fun.

In just the first hour of being posted, the photo earned close to 20,000 likes and nearly 100 comments from adoring fans. Many Instagram users were impressed with Kayla’s feat and related to her child-like personality.

“Omg! I’m the same. Or if I see a low hanging sign/branch/bar I have to run up to it and see if I can jump up and touch it,” one social media user wrote.

“More power to the inner child!,” another follower commented.