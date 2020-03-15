Pink Delights Her Son, Jameson Hart, By Performing A Difficult Yoga Pose With Him On Her Back

Pink reminded her fans that laughter is the best medicine sometimes.

There’s no doubt that Pink is one of the most athletic performers in the music business, but her recent display of strength still left many of her fans seriously impressed.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old “Raise Your Glass” hitmaker took to Instagram to give her followers an inside look at what a yoga session is like for the mother of two. Pink was dressed to sweat in workout gear that included a pair of skintight black yoga pants. She was also sporting a black tank top that showed off her strong arms. The “So What” songstress shaved off all of her platinum blond hair back in December, and her video gave fans a peek at what her buzz cut looks like now that’s grown out a bit. Pink’s hair is currently styled in a close-cropped, brunette pixie cut.

Pink’s 3-year-old son, Jameson Moon Hart, was shown helping his mom exercise in her video. The adorable tot was rocking a pair of blue jeans and a light blue hooded T-shirt with long sleeves. His hair was blond, long, and slightly curly.

Jameson and his mom were on an exercise mat in a gym. Pink was crouched down on her hands and the balls off her feet, and her son was on her back. Jameson had his arms around his mother’s neck and his legs wrapped around her stomach.

“Here we go,” Pink said to her son. “Hold on tight.”

As she spoke, Pink slowly leaned forward and placed her knees on her elbows. She then lifted her feet off of the floor and pointed her toes to briefly hold her body in a crow pose. Jameson let out a delighted laugh when his mother first tilted him forward, and he kept on giggling when she precariously posed with all of his weight, as well as her own, on her arms.

While having Jameson on her back made holding the crow pose more difficult, Pink revealed that his joyful laughter helped make her yoga session more relaxing.

As of this writing, Pink’s workout video has been liked over 470,000 times. Many of the musical powerhouse’s fans also took to the comments section of her post to let her know how much joy they derived from watching her acro-yoga session with Jameson.

“Thanks for posting. In times like this, we need more laughter,” read one response to her post.

“In these crazy times, I want you to know that you spark joy,” another fan wrote.

Pink’s followers also praised her new look, as well as her athleticism.

“Greatest sound ever to a parent! Lol. Ps. I love the dark short hair!!!” one admirer remarked.

“Damn!!! That crow pose is damn near perfect and you have him on your back!” commented another fan. “You go girl.”