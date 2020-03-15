Stassi Schroeder & Katie Maloney-Schwartz Are ‘Officially Chilling’ As They Share ‘Couchella’ Quarantine Pic

The 'Vanderpump Rules' stars are enjoying some downtime as they self-quarantine in California.

Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz posed for a chill pic as they had a girls night in, quarantine-style. In a post to Stassi’s Instagram page, the Bravo besties playfully posed while dining on pizza spaghetti and wine at Katie’s house.

In the pic, Stassi and Katie are wearing matching “Chilling” sweatshirts and comfy sweat pants. Stassi is holding a glass of white wine while Katie is munching on a slice of pepperoni pizza while flipping the bird at the camera. Katie’s NSFW gesture is likely her response to the COVID-19 pandemic that has the reality stars self-quarantining in California.

Stassi even captioned the pic with a mention of the duo’s “quarantine vibes,” and fans and famous friends were there for it.

In comments to the post, several fans noted that they can feel Stassi and Katie’s “chilling” vibes. A few asked of the reality stars are actually quarantined or just practicing social distancing, while others reacted to their pizza feast.

“Couchella,” wrote Katie’s husband Tom Schwartz. “Immunity against all things unchill.”

“Quarantine except for the pizza delivery guy,” another joked, prompting another fan to respond in Stassi’s defense.

“At least she’s trying,” the fan wrote. “[Scheana Marie] is out there on flights and traveling.”

“But where’s the ranch?!” another fan asked Stassi, referencing the Next Level Basic author’s favorite condiment.

On their Instagram stories, the Bravo stars gave more details about how they were handling their self-quarantine situation with their guys, Stassi’s fiance Beau Clark and Katie’s husband, Shwartz. Stassi shared that the couples watched a nine-hour Real Housewives of New York marathon and drank bloody Marys. On Katie’s story, the group was also shown dancing and playing music. Stassi revealed she was put on DJ duty as she began to karaoke to the Mariah Carey hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

On his Instagram story, Beau later questioned what else there was for them to do. He joked that maybe they should play Uno before settling in for a late-night shot of “expensive” tequila with Schwartz.

The self-quarantine comes amid an unexpected change of plans for Stassi and Beau, who had originally expected to be out of town for the next few weeks. After postponing East Coast dates on her Straight Up With Stassi tour due to the pandemic crisis that is affecting the entire country, the former SURver and her fiance Beau Clark temporarily moved in with the Schwartzes while their Hollywood Hills home undergoes renovations. Stassi previously shard photos of her under-construction house as she told fans why she was staying at Tom and Katie’s house.