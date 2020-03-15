‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Shauna Stuns Quinn With Cheating News

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of March 16 shows that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) secret will soon be revealed. While they were snogging away in the cabin, someone spied them through the window. And since both of them are in committed relationships, this can only spell trouble if the news gets out.

Ridge & Brooke Pledge Love & Commitment To Each Other

Brooke will welcome Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) back into her bed. After months of separation, the husband and wife will finally reunite. The B&B promo shows Ridge and Brooke cuddling on the bed. He leans over and tells Brooke, “Our love is stronger than ever. I’m committed to you, only you.”

“And I’m committed to you,” Brooke replies. Yet, she knows that only a week ago she was kissing her sister’s fiance. Will Brooke stay faithful to her husband this time around?

Bill Daydreams About Brooke

The Inquisitr reported that Bill can’t get Brooke off his mind. He daydreams about her and constantly thinks about what they shared in the cabin. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Bill will call Brooke to get something off his chest.

“I did want to talk to you about that kiss,” he says.

But Brooke, who has just spent the night making passionate love to her husband, will tell him, “I told you, not another word.”

Brooke is petrified that she will be exposed and doesn’t want to be reminded that she has strayed from her vows. She stands to lose her husband and her sister, Katie Logan (Heather Tom), if the truth were to come out.

Shauna Tells Quinn What She Spied At The Cabin

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) has some huge news that she needs to break to her best friend. She’s unsure about what her next step should be and will confide in Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer). The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers clip shows that Quinn will be blown away by her friend’s revelation.

Shauna relays, “I saw something. Something that I cannot get out of my mind.”

The video then shows what she saw through the cabin window. Brooke and Ridge were in each other’s arms and kissing, blissfully unaware that she was spying on them.

Of course, Shauna knows that if the news reaches Ridge’s ears, he will be furious and she will benefit. She would love to be the next Mrs. Ridge Forrester.

On the other hand, Quinn has been plotting against Brooke for months. This is just what she needs to take Brooke down for once and for all.