Olympic Gymnast Nastia Liukin Stuns In A Black Crochet Bikini

Nastia's beach look included plenty of accessories.

Nastia Liukin made her designer bikini look even more luxurious during an island getaway. On Thursday, the Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram to show off the impressive away she accessorized one of her bathing suits.

Nastia, 30, was pictured wearing a black crocheted two-piece. Her bathing suit top featured thin cups designed to show off a little sideboob. The garment had a thick halter strap around the neck that was embellished with oval-shaped tortoise shell rings. The top’s skimpy design showcased Nastia’s toned chest and flawless decolletage.

The former gymnast’s matching bottoms covered up her bellybutton, rising up to the smallest part of her tiny waist. They had high-cut leg openings that highlighted her long, slender legs. Nastia tagged the designer of her chic bikini as Montce Swim.

In lieu of a basic belly chain, Nastia wore a thick gold chain link belt from Chanel. The upscale accessory featured two lengths of chain that hung down over the front of her bikini bottoms.

Nastia was shading her flawless face from the bright sun by sporting a black felt hat with a wide brim. She was also rocking a pair of KREWE sunglasses with dark round lenses and wire frames that included a top bar.

Around her neck, Nastia wore an assortment of pendant and chain necklaces from NOA Jewelry and NOORNOIR. She was also sporting a glittering bangle bracelet.

The stylish athlete was wearing her shoulder-length blond hair styled in soft, beachy waves. Her beauty look included a pink lip and bronzer on her cheeks.

Nastia was pictured sitting on a sandy beach. She was leaning back on her hands, and her legs were stretched out and crossed in front of her. They were lightly dusted with a little sand. Golden sunlight was making her bronze skin glow.

In the caption of her post, Nastia revealed that her photo was taken during her trip to Hawaii. Her Instagram upload included a version of the same snapshot in black and white.

As of this writing, Nastia’s stylish swimsuit photo has been liked over 14,000 times. One of these likes came from her fellow Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles.

“You are a goddess!” read one response to her post.

“Hottest woman on the planet,” another admirer declared.

“Amazingly Beautiful,” a third fan wrote.

“THE actual queen. Just how,” a fourth commenter gushed.

While Nastia’s black bathing suit looked sophisticated and swanky, she’s also proven that she can pull off swimwear that’s flirty and fun. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she was pictured rocking a pink and white zebra print bikini in a snapshot that she shared on Instagram earlier this month.