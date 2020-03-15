Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off Voluptuous Curves In Tight-Fitting Jeans & Halterneck Top

Anastasiya Kvitko turned up the heat in her latest Instagram update. The hottie knows how to turn heads, even in a simple pair of jeans and a top, and showed off her famous curves. As usual, Anastasiya’s fans flocked to her social media to view her latest offering.

The Russian Kim Kardashian looked flawless in the photo that she posted. She wore a patterned silver and grey nylon halterneck top that clung to the upper half of her body. The material skimmed over her tiny waist and showed that she still has the famous hourglass shape that first helped to skyrocket her to fame.

Anastasiya posed in such a way as to put her booty on full display. Those who follow the glamor model know that she’s particularly proud of her backside and takes every opportunity to show off her bountiful derriere. Anastasiya doesn’t even need to get half-naked to get her fans worked up. She wore a skintight pair of gray jeans that emphasized the voluptuousness of her booty. Interestingly, the jeans seem to have a v-shaped waistband which draws even more attention to her bottom half.

Anastasiya’s fans love her new blonde locks. She styled her tresses in a middle path and allowed her hair to cascade down her band and shoulders. The bombshell wore a defined brow, a cat-eye look, bronzer across her temples and chin, some blusher, and nude-colored lipstick on her full pout.

The background seems to suggest that Anastasiya was at a restaurant. She sat on a yellow chair at a marble table. Behind her, curtains billowed and added to the luxurious atmosphere. The 25-year-old looked in her element as she looked directly at the camera and smiled.

The social media queen has an amazing following of over 10.7 million people. She has captured their imagination with her unbelievable curves and enviable lifestyle. This particular pic has already racked up over 80,000 likes, with many of her fans taking to the comments section as well.

She got invited out on a date by one of her fans who said, “I want to take you out for a date so I can compliment how beautiful you are, and so we can laugh and have fun.”

Another waxed lyrical and raved, “Today at dawn I dreamed that an angel touched my face, I raised my gaze and it was you Anastasia @anastasiya_kvitko dazzling my gaze, I felt very at peace.”

A third follower simply said, “Always in my mind beautiful❤️.”