Brandi Cyrus Soaks Up Some Sun In A Purple Tie-Dye Bikini

Brandi's stunning snapshot was taken during a trip to Paradise Island.

Brandi Cyrus flaunted her fit figure in a vibrant bikini while taking a dip in crystal clear water. On Saturday, the 32-year-old sister of musicians Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus took to Instagram to share a sun-drenched vacation snapshot with her fans. She also confessed that it’s going to be difficult for her to leave the bright and sunny weather she’s been enjoying behind when she has to head back home.

Brandi was pictured sporting a purple tie-dye bikini. Her top was an athletic style with spaghetti straps and a modest scoop neck that kept her cleavage mostly covered up. Her bottoms were a pair of bikini briefs with high-cut leg openings and a low waist. The garment’s thick side straps were pulled up so that they covered up Brandi’s hip bones. Brandi tagged the designer of her two-piece as Frankies Bikinis.

The podcast host was also rocking a pair of over-sized sunglasses with mirrored lenses and wire frames. Her stylish shades were reflecting the glittering turquoise water that she was surrounded by.

Brandi was standing in knee-deep water off the coast of Paradise Island in The Bahamas. She was posing with one of her shapely legs crossed in front of the other, and she was reaching up to touch the sides of her head with both hands. This stretched out her toned torso and accentuated her washboard abs.

Brandi’s long, blond hair was naturally wavy and slightly damp. Her beauty look included a neutral lip. She was pictured smiling at the camera as the sun’s scintillating rays highlighted her flawless skin’s golden glow.

Brandi revealed that she was soaking up as much sun as she could before she had to head back home to Nashville, where the weather has been rainy lately.

As of this writing, Brandi’s gorgeous vacation snap has been liked over 16,000 times. A few of her Instagram followers responded to her post by remarking that they can’t blame her for being reluctant to leave, especially with the coronavirus spreading in the States.

“You may want to stay put, as this virus is spreading fast,” wrote one commenter.

“This pic vibe is ‘corona light’ and nashville vibe very ‘corona virus.’ You should just stay righta there,” another fan remarked.

“Honestly it’s so tempting!” Brandi replied.

Brandi also had a hilarious response to one fan who asked her to share her workout secrets.

“Shoveling horse poop and throwing hay,” Brandi wrote.

Brandi has been doing a bit of globe-trotting as of late. Last month, she spent some time in South Africa, which is where her boyfriend is from. In one photo from that trip, she was pictured rocking an emerald green bikini and a cowboy hat during a visit to the Tswalu Kalahari Game Reserve.