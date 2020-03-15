WWE News: Bray Wyatt Challenges John Cena To Match With Interesting Stipulations If ‘WrestleMania’ Gets Moved

At the moment, WWE still appears willing to continue with WrestleMania 36 as scheduled, despite how several major North American sports leagues either suspended, postponed, or canceled their seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it’s still far from sure whether this year’s “Show of Shows” will indeed push forward on April 5 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. With that in mind, Bray Wyatt recently took to Twitter to make an unusual challenge to WrestleMania opponent John Cena, suggesting an alternate match they could figure in if the event gets delayed.

As reported by Comic Book, Wyatt tweeted on Saturday night that if WrestleMania 36 gets “delayed,” his alter-ego, “The Fiend,” would like to face Cena in a “Bar Fight Deathmatch.” He added that this contest will take place at an unspecified Hooters restaurant, also noting toward the end that he’s “not kidding” by issuing the challenge.

As of this writing, Cena has yet to respond to Wyatt’s tweet.

After suffering his first loss as The Fiend when he dropped his Universal Championship to Goldberg at Super ShowDown last month, Wyatt has since been placed in a rivalry with Cena, one that most recently included both men taking part in a segment as this week’s Friday Night SmackDown was held in front of an empty arena. This segment saw Cena inject some reality into his promo, referencing his bout against Wyatt six years ago at WrestleMania XXX and suggesting that his erstwhile rival was repeatedly “buried” in the years that followed because of his laziness. Wyatt then emerged to confront Cena, promising a “slaughter” once they face off at WrestleMania 36.

That match, however, is currently in limbo due to all the questions regarding WrestleMania 36‘s fate amid the ongoing threat posed by COVID-19 — the contagious disease caused by the coronavirus. As reported by The Inquisitr on Saturday, Hillsborough County, Florida, Commissioner Les Miller is still hopeful that WWE and its chairman, Vince McMahon, will soon “make the call” on the event’s fate. He did, on the other hand, warn that he and other officials may have to “pull the plug” on the show by next week if a decision isn’t made and the coronavirus situation remains serious.

It’s not clear what WWE’s alternative options are at this point — they may or may not include rescheduling WrestleMania 36 to a later date or simply canceling the event altogether. However, Wyatt and Cena’s feud has continued raging despite all this uncertainty, and it could be interesting to see what happens if the proposed “Bar Fight Deathmatch” becomes a reality.