Addison Rae Sizzles In Stylish Bikinis And Cuddles A Pig During A Trip To The Bahamas

Addison and a few of her fellow TikTok stars took a trip to The Bahamas, where they made some new friends.

Addison Rae Easterling soaked up some sun during a fun island getaway with a group of friends. The 19-year-old’s star is on the rise, thanks to her popular videos on TikTok. This means that the social media sensation is now able to follow in the footsteps of many other successful content creators by doing a little globe-trotting.

On Thursday, Addison took to Instagram to share a set of photos from a recent trip to The Bahamas. In her first sun-drenched snapshot, she was pictured sporting a purple tie-dye bikini that featured a halter-style top with ties around the neck and back. Her matching bottoms were high-waisted with low-cut leg openings.

Addison was covering up most of her bikini top by holding up a living accessory; the blond beauty was cuddling a small furry pig. Her porcine companion had a large piece of carrot dangling out of its mouth, and it had a rather blissful expression on its cute face. One of its tiny cloven hooves was resting in the crook of Addison’s left arm, and its two back legs were dangling down as it got snuggled by the source of its crunchy snack.

Addison looked even more delighted than the little pig. She was flashing a huge smile at the camera as she turned to look at it over her shoulder.

A few much larger pigs were visible in the background of Addison’s photo. They were mingling with a group of humans on the shore of a gorgeous white sand beach.

There were no pigs present in Addison’s second photo. She was sporting the same dazzling smile, but she had traded her purple bikini for a white ribbed two-piece. Her second swimsuit included a pair of low-rise bikini briefs and a sporty top with a scoop neck.

Addison was pictured leaning over, and she appeared to be laughing hysterically. A couple was visible embracing in the background.

Addison tagged the couple behind her as fellow TikTok phenoms Anthony Reeves and Avani Gregg. In her caption, Addison cracked a joke about her own love life, or lack thereof. As of this writing, her post has been liked over 2.1 million times.

In another Instagram post, Addison revealed that fellow Hype House members Charli and Dixie D’Amelio were also part of the crew that was having a blast in The Bahamas. Many of the group’s photos were snapped by Bryant Eslava.

Addison’s photos were seemingly snapped during a trip to Big Major Cay island in Exuma, which is also known as “Pig Beach.” It has become a popular destination for tourists visiting The Bahamas, thanks to its famous swimming pigs. However, while the friendly pig that Addison encountered seemed content to let her hold it, getting too close to the animals can be dangerous. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of the island’s larger porcine residents bit fitness model Michelle Lewin on the butt when she visited the island.