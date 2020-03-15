‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Comings & Goings: Carter Offers Support, Sally Avoids Dr. Escobar & A Family Reunion

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings news for the week of March 16 reveal that family will be a focal point in the coming storyline. Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) offers some sage advice while Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will also have to confront her demons, per Highlight Hollywood.

Monday, March 16 – Carter Offers Support & Advice

Lawrence Saint-Victor reprises his role as Carter Walton.

As the wedding wraps up Carter will offer the support that the Forrester family needs. Now that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has been outed, many will try to come to terms with what he has done. One of those that was deeply affected by how the wedding went down was the bride. Carter may have a few words of wisdom for Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). The Bold and the Beautiful fans may remember that he was against Zoe’s hasty decision to marry Thomas and warned her about him. The attorney may offer Zoe comfort as she tries to come to grips with the situation.

Henry Joseph Samiri will also return to the CBS sudser on Monday’s episode, per The Inquisitr.

Tuesday, March 17 – Family Time With The Kids

The Bold and the Beautiful casting news states that Henry Samiri will return as Douglas Forrester, while Madeline Valdez and River Davidson will share the role of Beth Spencer.

Douglas will present Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) with the cutest gifts when they get back to the cabin. Delighted that Hope has secured his future, he will attempt to play cupid. The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photo shows that he will give Hope and Liam each a white t-shirt with a handwritten word scrawled across the front. Hope’s shirt has the word “bride” on it which would seem to suggest that Liam’s would say “groom.”

The soap opera spoilers state that Douglas will endear himself to Hope and Liam with his sweet gesture. They will then spend time with Beth and Douglas and reunite their family. The little boy will be thrilled that he will finally be part of the family he always wanted.

Wednesday, March 19 – Sally Spectra Avoids Dr. Escobar

Monica Ruiz appears as Dr. Penny Escobar.

Sally was diagnosed with a terminal illness and she hasn’t told Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) the news yet. However, Katie Logan (Heather Tom) informed Wyatt and he hatched a plan with Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden)) so that he could spend Sally’s final month with her. Sally has moved into the beach house.

But disaster strikes when Dr. Escobar tries to get hold of Sally who’s avoiding her. Wyatt spots Dr. Escobar’s text messages and questions Sally about why the doctor is trying to get in touch with her.