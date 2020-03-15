Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Powers Through Upper Body Workout In Yellow Sports Bra And Black Leggings

Dutch fitness influencer Sophie Van Oostenbrugge trained her upper body in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a yellow sports bra and black leggings, the petite powerhouse started the circuit with a series of chair dips. Propping herself up on the edge of a chair with her arms, she lowered her hips repeatedly while also bending her arms. In her caption, she recommended doing 30 seconds of the exercise for four rounds.

In the next clip, she did a couple of standard pushups and followed these up with a set of pike pushups. This variation of the standard exercise required her to raise her glutes into the air until her body formed an upside-down “V.” Her caption also suggested four rounds of the exercise done in 30-second intervals. Then in the fourth and final video, she completed a set of plank shoulder taps which, as the name suggests, required her to touch each shoulder while maintaining the plank position.

In her caption, Sophie advised fans not to rest between the exercise but said that it was ok to take a one to two-minute break between rounds. She also stressed that her fans had no excuses to not do the workout because it didn’t require any equipment other than a chair.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times as of this writing and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, fans expressed their appreciation for the video.

“Please keep doing no equipment workouts,” one person wrote before adding two red heart emoji to her comment.

“Thanks for the great ideas,” another commenter added. “When I moved I got rid of most of my home gym equipment since I joined a sweet gym. But now I’m wondering what I’ll do to keep getting effective workouts in when I decide to stop going to my gym”

Others complimented her physical appearance and outfit.

“You are PERFECTION! Yellow is totally your color!” a third Instagram user added. “Love you, girl!”

One fan mentioned the coronavirus in their comment.

“Well, now I can’t blame coronavirus for me not going to the gym,” they wrote.

In a previous clip, Sophie focused on training her legs without equipment as well. Rocking a pink sports bra and matching leggings, she completed a circuit that included split squats, single-leg deadlifts, side-lying hip abductions, and single-leg glute bridges.

The post has been liked more than 45,000 times and more than 600 Instagram users have commented on it.