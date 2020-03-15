Heidi Klum Says Her Husband Also Feels Sick, Couple Is Staying Apart As They Await Coronavirus Test Results

Heidi was finally able to get tested for COVID-19.

Heidi Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, 30, are self-quarantining and staying separated as they await the results of coronavirus tests.

On Saturday, Heidi, 46, took to Instagram to share an update on her scary ordeal with her fans. As reported by The Inquisitr, the model and TV personality had previously informed her fans that she was trying to get tested for COVID-19, but she couldn’t find a doctor that possessed any tests. Heidi was so ill that she was unable to film her reality competition, America’s Got Talent, this week. She showed up to the show’s set on Tuesday, but had to go home.

In her update, Heidi revealed that she was finally tested for coronavirus. Unfortunately, her husband has also started feeling poorly, so he is also awaiting the results of a test. Heidi wrote that Tom, who is the the guitarist for Tokio Hotel, began experiencing symptoms of an unknown illness after returning home from his tour a few days ago. Heidi didn’t share any details about his symptoms, but hers included a cough, fever, runny nose, and chills.

To be on the safe side, Heidi and Tom decided that it would be best for them to stay apart until they learn whether or not they’ve tested positive for COVID-19. They’re also avoiding other people so that they don’t risk spreading the coronavirus to others if it turns out to be the cause of their symptoms.

Heidi’s Instagram update included a black and white video of what self-quarantine looks like for the couple. She and Tom were separated by a window and gazing at one another. The couple shared a quick kiss through the glass and smiled at each other.

Heidi encouraged others to practice as much self-distancing as possible, especially if they’re feeling ill. She ended her post on a positive note by writing about how hopeful it has made her feel to see people across the globe coming together and helping one another as the deadly coronavirus continues to spread.

During Heidi’s absence on America’s Got Talent, actor Eric Stonestreet temporarily filled her seat as a judge. He was joined by his Modern Family costar Sofia Vergara, along with long-time judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell. Howie reportedly showed up to the show’s set in a hazmat suit on the same day Heidi fell ill and had to leave.

America’s Got Talent was filming without a live studio audience on Friday as a safety precaution, and now TMZ is reporting that production has been shut down completely for the time being.

Heidi and her husband aren’t the only celebrity couple who is currently self-isolating. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been doing the same after they both tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.