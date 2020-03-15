New York City Will Be Shut Down In ‘The Coming Days’ To Control Coronavirus Spread, City Council Member Warns

The largest city in the United States will be 'shut down' soon to stem the coronavirus outbreak, warns a city council member.

New York City, the nation’s largest metropolis with a population of more than 8.6 million — more than twice the size of the Los Angeles, America’s second-most populous city — will “shut down” sometime in the “coming days,” due to the coronavirus pandemic, city council member Stephen Levin warned on Saturday. The council member who represents parts of Brooklyn posted the dire prediction on his Twitter account in a series of tweets compiled by the site Thread Reader.

“I just want to make this clear,” Levin wrote.

“We are going to have to #shutdownNYC in the coming days, just like they are doing in Spain and France today.”

Both of the European countries referenced by Levin announced harsh measures to deal with the coronavirus spread on Saturday, according to a BBC report. In Spain, 191 people have died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by coronavirus, making that country Europe’s second-worst-hit country, behind Italy.

France has reported 91 deaths, and on Saturday, the government announced that most cafes, restaurants, movie theaters, and stores would be ordered closed. But Spain’s restrictions, also announced Saturday, are even more extensive.

The entire country has effectively been placed on lockdown, according to the BBC report, with Spaniards ordered to stay in their homes except to work or shop for essential items such as food and medicine.

New York City Council Member Stephen Levin Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Levin called on New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and State Governor Andrew Cuomo to begin the shutdown on Sunday morning “in an orderly, rational way,” to account for “our most vulnerable people,” including elderly New Yorkers, children who rely on school meals, people who are confined to their homes by illness, and low-income families.

However, Levin also warned that if “we wait around and deny the inevitable,” the city will be forced to shut down in “chaos,” with hospitals overflowing and emergency services overburdened.

“We need to start a shutdown process for NYC tomorrow, no later,” Levin wrote on Saturday night, adding that in his view, any further delay would “only cause more suffering.”

An 82-year-old woman became the first New York City resident to die due to coronavirus infection, with her death confirmed by Cuomo on Saturday morning. The woman had been hospitalized due to the coronavirus infection since March 3. She also reportedly had an underlying illness, said to be emphysema, that contributed to her death.

A total of 213 coronavirus cases have been officially reported in New York City, according to the science site Live Science. Cuomo has banned gatherings of more than 500 people and ordered for restaurants and bars to cut their occupancy in half.