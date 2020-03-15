WWE News: Carmella Reveals Corey Graves’ Unexpected Reaction After She Confessed Her ‘Love’ For Him

WWE superstar Carmella took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo and tell her followers about a sweet moment she had with her boyfriend, Corey Graves, earlier that day. According to the Friday Night SmackDown superstar, she opened up about her romantic feelings with the announcer, and he responded with an unexpected request.

“This morning I told @wwegraves I loved him and he responded by asking if he could name the pimple on my forehead. It’s a good thing I have these makeshift bangs on account of my hair being super damaged that I can use to cover my blemishes. I also look like I have a mullet. Rock on.”

While Graves’ response probably wasn’t what Carmella wanted to hear, Carmella’s fellow WWE superstars believe that what he said was his way of showing his feelings. Natalya and Maryse were among those who responded in the comments section, with the latter revealing that it’s clear that he feels the same way about her. The Friday Night SmackDown commentator, meanwhile, hasn’t responded on social media at the time of this writing.

Carmella and Graves have been together for a while now. The couple got together when Graves separated from his ex-wife and was going through the divorce process. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Carmella opened up about the experience on Total Divas, revealing that she was hesitant to date him at the time because of his marital situation.

However, she chose to give him a chance in the end because she didn’t want to miss out on something potentially great happening between them. The couple have been going strong ever since, so it’s safe to say that the risk has paid off for the former Women’s Champion.

While the couple’s relationship hasn’t factored into WWE storylines yet, they pair have discussed it on the company’s After the Bell podcast, which is hosted by Graves. However, it remains to be seen if WWE focuses on their relationship on television at a later date, as the company has a tendency to create storylines between real couples eventually.

Prior to dating Graves, Carmella was in a relationship with Big Cass. However, she split with the former superstar before he was fired from the company over backstage heat and personal troubles. She was also rumored to have dated John Cena, but Carmella has dismissed those claims, saying that she barely knows the multi-time World Champion.