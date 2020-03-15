Matthew Broderick’s Sister Reportedly In ‘Full Recovery’ From Coronavirus

Matthew Broderick is breathing several sighs of relief this weekend. The actor talked to Deadline on Saturday evening and told the publication his sister – who was diagnosed with coronavirus earlier this week – is “on the road to recovery.” The actor made the statement after his sister, the Reverend Janet Broderick had to be placed into the ICU on Wednesday.

Janet is said to have come down with the illness last month after traveling to a conference in Kentucky. When she first got sick, she was diagnosed with the run of the mill flu, but soon the symptoms turned into something else and she was tested. That test came back positive and she was taken into quarantine. There was a worry that she might succumb to the disease precisely because it took so long to get her treatment but it appears she’s turned the corner.

“My entire family is grateful for the concern about, and the well wishes for, my sister Janet. I’m happy to say she is feeling much better and is on the road to a full recovery. We are all very appreciative for the wonderful care she received from the amazing doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai.”

Janet is the head of the All Saints Episcopal Church in Beverly Hills and that church has since had its staff and other clergy working from home since she was diagnosed as a precaution. The Brodericks said another person who attended the 500-person convention came down with coronavirus. It was actually that person getting tested and coming up positive that finally spurred Mattthew’s sister to get herself tested.

Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Reverend Broderick had been talking about the fact she was on the mend not long after she went into the ICU, according to ComicBook. She sent out a message on social media talking about what she was doing to while away the hours.

“I asked my kids to bring me a coloring book and a LEGO set if that is any indication. (What I really want is Colorforms but they don’t make that anymore.) Jesus has been so close to me the whole time and scriptures have upheld me no kidding. Even at my worst, I felt his hand on me. My family have been so so loving and cared for me so well.”

The entire Broderick family is being affected in different ways because of the coronavirus outbreak. Matthew Broderick was slated to appear on Broadway this weekend, but with New York in a state of emergency and a theater worker testing positive for the disease, the entirety of Broadway has been shut down until further notice.