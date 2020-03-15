‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Two Weeks Ahead: Victor’s Stunning Secret

The Young and the Restless spoilers for two weeks ahead, the week of March 23 show that Victor goes to great lengths to keep his secret while Chelsea ends up standing up for Adam. Plus, Nick and Billy clash, and Jack finally loses it.

Victor (Eric Braeden) keeps a secret, according to SheKnows Soaps. Adam (Mark Grossman) found out something strange during his trip to Hope’s Farm in Kansas with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). He immediately starts looking into Victor’s past to figure out why The Mustache might have been involved in the death of a card shark in Kansas when Adam was a child. Indeed, Victor realizes his younger son is up to something, and he will do whatever it takes to keep his secret under wraps.

As the week goes by, Chelsea stands up for Adam. Many people in Genoa City don’t trust Adam, and Chelsea finds herself supporting her man against the odds. She’s vowed to help him take over the CEO seat at Newman Enterprises if that’s what he wants to do. Adam was on the verge of taking the top spot when Nick (Joshua Morrow) swept in at the last moment and told Victor that he would step up in Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) absence. Victoria is still trying to recover both physically and mentally from being mistaken for Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and stabbed by Ripley Turner (Christian Keyes), and mentally she is struggling.

Elsewhere, Nick and Billy argue. Most likely, at least some of their disagreement is about Victoria. There’s no doubt that Nick, along with the rest of the Newman family, blames Billy for the predicament Victoria finds herself in after Ripley stabbed her. Even before the tragedy, Billy had left Victoria devastated by leaving her and the children once again. Now that Billy is working for Chancellor’s new division and Nick is the acting CEO at Newman Enterprises, these two men might also find themselves arguing about business too since they’re bound to be competitors.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) loses his temper. He’s had it. With Billy’s shenanigans over the past several months and Dina’s (Marla Adams) deteriorating health, Jack has had nearly all he can take. Plus, Theo (Tyler Johnson) is causing trouble, and Jack is over all of it. He has had a rough couple of years between his feud with Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and the bombshells he and Traci (Beth Maitland) discovered as they researched the Abbott family history, and it all bubbles over in two weeks.