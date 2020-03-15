Devin Brugman Stuns In Black Dress On Instagram

Devin Brugman took to her Instagram page today to share a couple of new snaps of herself in a black dress. The hottie appeared to be having a great time as she showed off her incredible physique in a stylish room.

In the first image, the model was photographed mid-laugh as she glanced up slightly. She held a bouquet of flowers in her left hand and propped her right hand on a cream chair. Her dress featured a straight neckline that left her cleavage on show and it had thin straps. Devin wore her hair down in a casual side part and her locks fell around both of her shoulders. In addition, the model rocked a chic makeup application that included dark eyeshadow and pink lipstick.

The sensation posed next to a large window with a wooden frame. Natural light flooded the room and her skin glowed.

The second picture was taken from further away and revealed more of her look and surroundings. The ensemble had a long hem that reached her calves but also featured a high slit on the left side that added a touch of sex appeal. Devin completed her look with a pair of strappy sandals.

The update has been liked more than 14,000 times so far, and the stunner’s fans headed to the comments section to react to the new post.

“Wonderful my #queen #look,” gushed an admirer.

Others focused on her caption as she revealed that she was at a wedding.

“I was under the impression Tash Oakley is your “cloak ” aka bestie?” asked a curious follower, who received a response from Devin.

“I have a lot of besties,” explained the model.

“Congratulations You look gorgeous,” raved a third social media user.

Another supporter had words of caution for the sensation.

“Just be a careful, what with this virus going around,” they said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that’s sweeping the world.

And although Devin didn’t elaborate, it may be that she was a bridesmaid for the wedding, considering that she held a flower bouquet in the photos.

The bombshell typically posts photos of herself in various swimwear, although she posted another series on November 25, 2019 and rocked a little black dress. That time, Devin took a selfie in a mirror at an outdoor sink as she rocked the figure-hugging ensemble. It had thick straps, a low scoop neckline, and a hem that reached her upper thighs. She accessorized with an alligator-skin purse that she slung over her right elbow, black sunglasses, a necklace, bracelet, and rings.