Josephine Skriver Flaunts Cleavage In Pink Sports Bra On Instagram

Josephine Skriver made an appearance on the JoJa Instagram account today, flaunting her cleavage in a pink sports bra. The Victoria’s Secret Angel manages the fitness-based account with fellow VS model Jasmine Tookes. In the photo, the duo was seen smiling widely, although Josephine was the focus of their newest share.

The shot was taken from a low vantage point as Josephine spread her hands and reached down towards the camera. On the other hand, Jasmine could be seen standing up and throwing her right hand into the air.

Josephine wore a long sports bra with thin straps and a low V-neckline. She also rocked a pair of high-waisted spandex shorts that hugged her hips. Her pose meant that her cleavage was hard to miss. She kept her accessories simple with a silver charm necklace, pulling her hair back into a slick ponytail and seemingly opting for a minimal makeup application.

In addition, Jasmine’s toned abs were on full display, although parts of her face and chest were obscured by her friend’s hand. She rocked a light pink sports bra and hot pink leggings with a waistline that rested right below her belly button.

The duo was photographed outside with the sky in the backdrop. Blue skies peeked through here and there, although the sky was mostly covered with small puffy clouds.

The update has been liked over 17,100 times so far and fans took to the comments section to discuss the flirty photo. Most people responded to the prompt in the caption.

“Everyday may not be good but there is something good in everyday,” wrote a supporter.

“My country, Italy, is living a tough moment. I’m far away from there, in Africa. I don’t know the real situation, but I’m sure we can make it. Italians are great! GO ITALY!!!!” exclaimed a second social media user.

“Life is ups and downs.. But you are strong enough to handle it,” expressed a third follower.

“Thanks for keeping me company with your tutorials,” noted a supporter.

Josephine tends to post most of her workout-related content on her JoJa page, although she shared one on her personal account on January 31. In a three-part series, the model showed off a variety of workout routines as she rocked a dark workout ensemble. She wore a long-sleeved crop top and a pair of leggings that had sheer cutouts on the sides, adding to the sex appeal of her look. The bombshell did squats, lifted weights, and other exercises in the videos on her update.