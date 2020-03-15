‘The Young And The Restless’ Weekly Spoilers: Jill’s Bombshell Secret Meeting

The Young and the Restless weekly spoilers for the week of March 16 reveal that Adam becomes suspicious of Victor’s past in Kansas, and Chelsea helps him in his quest to find out the truth. Plus, Mariah begs Tessa’s forgiveness, Jill has a secret, and Jack deals with several issues, including Theo.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) make a surprising discovery during their stay in Kansas, according to SheKnows Soaps. After meeting with a childhood friend, Adam realizes that Victor (Eric Braeden) was in Kansas related to something strange when Adam was a child, and before Adam knew Victor was his father. Upon his return to Genoa City, Adam’s actions cause Victor to become suspicious. It seemed sure that Adam would work to get revenge since Victor chose Nick (Joshua Morrow) to step in for Victoria (Amelia Heinle). When he doesn’t, Victor is suspicious. Then, Adam looks into Victor’s past, and Nick ends up questioning Chelsea about what is going on with Adam, but she might not be willing to answer his questions if it would betray Adam.

Later, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) cautions Victoria. Nikki is worried about her daughter, and she’s afraid that Victoria will fall into a depression and jeopardize her recovery. Victoria talks to Sharon, and it goes well for her.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) learns a secret, and it’s about Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind). The teen is struggling to adapt to her life in Genoa City after she had built something new for herself at boarding school. Nick asks Rey to help him without alerting Sharon (Sharon Case), and Rey steps up in a big way to ensure that Faith straightens out her attitude.

On tour, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) struggles to deal with Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) betrayal. Mariah finally tracks down Tessa and gives her an apology. Unfortunately for Mariah, Tessa isn’t willing to forgive the cheating. There’s a possibility that Mariah can convince Tessa, but it seems unlikely.

Elsewhere, Chance (Donny Boaz) gives Jill (Jess Walton) bad news, and it could be able Colin (Tristan Rogers). Before the week is over, Jill sets up a mysterious meeting. Although he has accepted Jill’s job offer, Billy’s (Jason Thompson) devil-may-care attitude catches up to him in a big way.

Jack (Peter Bergman) works to keep Theo (Tyler Johnson) under control. Things with Theo and Kyle (Michael Mealor) aren’t great, and Jack is the one who often finds himself in the middle. He wants to give Theo a chance, but if his nephew doesn’t behave, Jack might be forced to make a drastic move. Later, Summer (Hunter King) puts Theo on notice. By the end of the week, Jack (Peter Bergman) gets unexpected news.

Meanwhile, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) works to cover her tracks. She may want to keep Summer from finding out about her and Nick, or Phyllis might have another devious plan up her sleeve.

Finally, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) confides in Nate (Sean Dominic) about her past. However, he pushes too far and ends up putting Amanda on the defensive.