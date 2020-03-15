Anna Katharina Rocks Black Sports Bra And Leggings For Kettlebell Workout On Instagram

Swimsuit model Anna Katharina showed off her prowess with a kettlebell in the most recent video on her Instagram page. The clip, a promotional piece of content for Bang Energy, starts with the blond beauty opening one of their energy drinks before she grabs the kettlebell to start her workout. She wore her hair down and it fell well past her shoulders in shiny waves. Dressed in a black sports bra and matching leggings, Anna starts off with a couple of side bends before moving on to doing kettlebell swings. The video then cuts to a shot of her downing her energy drink before she did a couple of squats while holding the weight in front of her. Anna then takes another sip of the drink before the video ends with a shot of her stretching her legs.

In her caption, the model stressed that it’s easy to get a good workout in, even if you don’t have lots of gym equipment to work with.

The clip has been viewed more than 24,000 times as of this writing. In the comments section, several of Anna’s fans complimented her enviable muscle tone.

“Very very hot in black and beautiful figure honey,” one person wrote.

Others just seemed grateful for the workout inspiration.

Thanks for the kettlebell inspiration!!!! Going to do a kettlebell work out right now!!

But another Instagram commenter offered some workout advice.

“You’re right, looking great!” they wrote. “Just a little pointer, try squatting a little lower when doing the kettlebell front raise.”

Anna hasn’t responded to the suggestion as of this writing.

Anna wore a sports bra and leggings combo in a photo that was posted to her Instagram page right before this photo. It was an all-blue ensemble made more alluring by the fact that Anna tugged the waistband of the pants down which highlighted her bombshell hip-to-waist ratio. But her caption had nothing to do with her outfit. In it, she told her over a million followers about a troubling experience she’d had at a grocery store that day.

“Currently in a mile-long grocery store line and people are literally fighting over canned food,” she wrote. “Strong zombie apocalypse vibes right now. “Where’s [The Walking Dead’s]Rick Grimes when you need him.”

In the comments, fans complimented her appearance but others responded to the story in her caption.

“It’s crazy how fast society devolves into f***ing savages,” an Instagram user wrote.