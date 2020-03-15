Yuliett Torres Flaunts Toned Bod In Flirty New Video On Instagram

Yuliett Torres has been tantalizing her 5.2 million Instagram followers with a variety of workout, lingerie, and personal pics lately. And yesterday, she took to the social media platform to flaunt her toned bod in a flirty video clip that has garnered over 440,900 views.

The stunning model stood in a white room for the clip and her face was cropped out of the frame, leaving her incredible physique as the main focus. The only object that was visible behind her was a silver shelf that was placed along the wall.

Yuliett wore a white and blue bikini set that flattered her body. Her top had a high neckline and a white base with sheer navy blue fabric on top. The hottie’s bottoms were a simple cut with a low waistline and thick side straps.

The video began with Yuliett standing facing the camera straight on. She wore her hair down and her locks were brushed in front of her shoulders. Her chin peeked through momentarily as she glanced down. The sensation lifted her left leg into the air a few inches and this emphasized her incredible leg muscles. At the same time, she raised her left hand and flipped her locks.

The bombshell then stood with her weight on her left leg and flaunted her bare, curvy derrière. She swung her arm down before the video ended.

The update used a filter that emulated old film. There were white horizontal lines and the words “SLP” and “Source” were visible in the bottom corner.

Yuliett’s many adoring fans took to the comments section to talk about her eye-catching share. A majority of the messages were written in Spanish, although there were some English-speakers in the crowd.

“You are absolutely gorgeous yuliett.torres,” raved an admirer.

“Very very very hot,” gushed a second supporter.

“Fire bomb,” declared a third supporter.

“D*mn! What a gorgeous body! Legs for days!” exclaimed a follower, completing their sentence with a long string of fire emoji to make their point.

Yuliett often showcases her figure in creative ways on Instagram, and flaunted her toned figure in another update on February 23. That time, the model lifted her gray shirt to reveal her cleavage and hint of underboob. She also wore a pair of denim shorts with a frayed hem and pockets that peeked through on her thighs. She sat on a low concrete wall outside and smiled widely for the shot, wearing her hair down and brushed around her shoulders.