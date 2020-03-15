Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Cleavage In Sports Bra During Workout Video On Instagram

Sofia Bevarly has been posting swimsuit pics to her Instagram page lately, but switched it up today with a new video to promote Bang Energy Drink. The stunning model rocked a white sports bra and dark leggings during the clip. She flaunted her cleavage as she completed a series of workout routines after chugging the “Bangster Berry” drink.

The hottie’s sports bra had a classic cut with a scoop neckline and the Bang logo in red. Her leggings here high-waisted and obscured her belly button. These fit her legs tightly, and her ensemble brought attention to her toned abs.

Sofia wore her hair down in a side part and accessorized simply with a watch on her right wrist.

The video began with a clip of Sofia bouncing down a flight of stairs. At the bottom of the stairs, she held up a bottle of the drink and drank a huge gulp.

From there, the clip cut to her stretching her legs outside against a glass-paneled wall. Sofia also stretched her arms and smiled widely.

The beauty was then seen doing squats while holding a large dumbbell with her hands. She was in an courtyard with green vines growing on the wall behind her. Sofia later did small jumps and more squats with the Bang Energy Drink making an appearance every few seconds. The bottle was placed in a plant in one clip and in another, Sofia held it in her hand.

The brand’s Instagram page and the CEO Jack Owoc’s page were tagged in the post.

The clip has been watched over 349,000 times so far and her fans rushed to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“You’re so beautiful as always, @sofia_bevarly,” raved a supporter.

“@sofia_bevarly are you from Tennessee? Cause you’re the only 10 I see,” joked a second admirer, trying their hand at a pick-up line.

Others focused on the drink.

“Are those drinks eco-friendly?” wondered a curious follower.

“@bangenergy drink is always my favorite,way better than the other energy drink,” declared a fourth social media user.

In addition, the bombshell posted another Instagram update a couple of days ago, that time showing off her curves in an orange bikini. Sofia posed outside at the beach with the ocean water almost reaching her feet as she tugged at her bottoms with both hands. The model wore her hair down in a heavy side part and glanced at the camera with a smile on her face with her lips closed. Behind her were views of the blue ocean.