Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Her Cleavage In Sexy New Selfie

Lindsey Pelas sizzled in her newest Instagram photo, which she posted on Saturday, March 14. The selfie image was a close-up of the model’s flawless face, as well as her voluptuous cleavage.

The blond bombshell pointed the camera at herself, posing from the chest-up. She stared directly into the lens, which made her olive green eyes appear huge.

As Lindsey held the phone camera with one arm, her other arm hung down by her side. This position made her bust seem even larger. Her voluminous cleavage nearly spilled out of the black top she was wearing. Due to the close-up nature of the photo, it was impossible to tell if the black garment was simply a bra or the top of a dress or blouse.

The Louisiana native’s hair was dark brown at the roots, but quickly transitioned into an icy platinum shade. Her tresses were parted in the middle and fell down her shoulder in pin-straight strands.

Her brown brows were filled in with pencil and arched high over her eyes. Her dark, luxe lashes were feathery and curled upwards intensely, hitting her brow bone. She wore an orange golden shadow on her lids. Her eyes were rimmed with kohl liner.

She wore deep bronzer on her cheeks, which made them look contoured and made her cheekbones really pop. She wore a dusting of icy white highlighter on her nose.

Her lips were lined with a dark rose hue, and filled in with a similarly-colored matte finish.

In keeping with world news, Lindsey captioned the selfie about being in quarantine from the coronavirus. Though she admitted she didn’t stock up on toilet paper, Mexican food and her dog Tosh were getting her through it.

“#Quarantineandchill,” she used as the hashtag for the picture, posting the unicorn emoji with it.

Lindsey’s 9.1 million Instagram followers loved the image, and flocked to the comments section to let her know. While many replied solely with flame and heart-eye emoji, others used their words to express their admiration for the star.

Some were in awe of her green eyes.

“Like… what category do you even put your eyes under at the dmv,” asked a user.

“And those great big……. eyes,” commented another follower, indicating they were joking by using a winking face emoji.

Others knew she had the whole package.

“Wow you go girl,” replied a fan. “Beautiful smart independent damn what ain’t she got got going on and very adorable dog at that.”