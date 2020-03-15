Alexa Dellanos Is A Biker Bombshell In Sultry Behind-The-Scenes Photos: ‘Set Life’

On Saturday night, Instagram sensation Alexa Dellanos tantalized her 2 million followers with a pair of sultry behind-the-scenes photos taken on the set of her new movie. The blond beauty rocked an edgy look while posing inside a biker bar, flaunting her bodacious figure in a form-fitting black outfit.

The social media star put her bombshell curves and tiny waist on display in a strappy, satin crop top that emphasized her shapely bust. The skimpy item boasted a ruched bodice to accommodate her buxom assets and fit tightly across the chest line, accentuating her slender midsection. While the number was not cleavage-flaunting, it was, nevertheless, revealing and exposed quite a bit of sideboob. The slinky garment hemmed at the ribs, baring the stunner’s trim midriff. Thin spaghetti straps framed her decolletage area, calling attention to her supple neck and collar bone.

The 24-year-old teamed up the glossy top with a pair of shimmering, liquid leggings, which highlighted her curvaceous hips and thighs. The garment had a subtle glimmer effect, sparkling as it caught the light. The pants featured a high waistline that rose just below her navel, and were cinched with an elastic waistband. Alexa added some pizzazz with a silver metal belt, which was made up of a string of eagles linked together with small hoop rings. The eye-popping belt went around her hips and draped down her lower body, ending with an oversized safely pin.

The Instagram hottie completed her look with a chic glam that included bold, dark eyeliner both over and under her eyelids. She sported mascara on her long eyelashes and a satin pink shade on her lush lips. The gorgeous blonde accentuated her chiseled cheeks with a touch of shimmering highlighter. She wore her golden tresses down and parted in the center.

Alexa was facing the camera in the first shot, fixing the lens with a smoldering gaze. She cocked a hip to the side and arched her back, pushing her voluptuous assets into focus. Her legs were slightly parted and she held one hand on her waist. She placed her other hand on her head, clasping her mane and lifting up her locks. The babe posed in a similar way for the second photo, except this time around she was snapped from the profile. The model put one leg in front of the other and stretched her body, tucking both arms behind her head. The posture emphasized her flat stomach and lithe waist, and offered a tantalizing glimpse of her generous posterior.

While the dark-toned background didn’t offer much in the way of details, fans could notice black brick walls and wooden mantelpiece. A red neon sign with the words “Ride Or Die” hung on the wall behind Alexa, giving off an incandescent, orange light. A few pages from what was likely the movie script were prompted up against the wall on the mantelpiece. Alexa shared some Instagram Stories from the set, giving fans a more detailed view of what was going on.

As expected, the update caused a lot of reaction among her fans, racking up close to 16,950 likes and 133 comments in the first four hours of going live. Among the commenters were quite a few celebrities, including the model’s mother, Cuban-American journalist Myrka Dellanos.

“My biker princesita!” she wrote, calling her daughter a “little princess” in Spanish. Her comment was trailed by a long string of two-hearts emoji.

Gal pal Durrani Popal also chimed in. “Everyday I [am] more and more proud of you my lil sissy,” commented the DASH Dolls star, adding a two-hearts emoji and a heart emoji.

Famous YouTuber Amanda Diaz had something to say about the post, as well. The makeup artist and beauty guru penned a sweet message of adoration, labeling Alexa “my superstar.” She left a heart emoji at the end of her comment.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Alexa broke the news of her upcoming film debut on Friday, taking to Instagram to share a couple of shots snapped on set. In the photos, the blonde was leaning against a motorcycle, rocking a tight black minidress and thigh-high boots.