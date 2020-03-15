‘The Challenge’ Star Jennifer Lee Bares Cleavage In Jumpsuit With Plunging Neckline

Amazing Race and MTV’s The Challenge contestant Jennifer Lee gave her Instagram fans quite the show in a gorgeous jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline recently on the popular social media platform. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, she revealed that she’d recently returned to Los Angeles after a lot of travel back and forth for work.

In a series of two images, Jennifer stood in the middle of a dining area, which she said was on a set in Las Vegas. She posed with one hand on her waist with her hip popped in both photos, but her other hand placement changed a bit. The reality TV star wore a black jumpsuit from Balmain, which featured a white collar and a neckline that plunged to her navel. The look revealed an ample glimpse of Jennifer’s voluptuous cleavage behind a sheer panel inset into the neckline. The garment hugged Jennifer’s curves, and then it flared out into bell bottoms past her knees.

The brunette beauty wore her waist-length hair in soft curls with a side part, and they flowed over one shoulder and down her back. Nude lipstick accented Jennifer’s full lips, and blush accentuated her high cheekbones. Light eyeshadow and highlighter helped the model’s eyes pop. She accessorized the sexy look with large gold hoop earrings and a gold bracelet.

In her caption, the reality TV star shared that she’d been incredibly busy traveling for work recently, and she noted that LA’s recent rain along with the coronavirus outbreak wasn’t her favorite thing to come home to even though she was glad to be back for a few days. More than 3,000 of Jennifer’s Instagram followers showed her some love by hitting the “like” button. Plus, dozens dropped a comment in the reply section, and many left plenty of fire emoji, indicating that they felt the look was fire.

“This Balmain is fire,” wrote one fan, and Jennifer replied with her thanks.

“Wow low cut. Love. Beautiful curves!” a second gushed.

Not everybody loved the outfit, though.

“Only a gorgeous babe like you can turn a sh*t outfit into something… well… ‘cute,'” a third follower who didn’t appear to love the look replied.

“Prayers for the rain to stop,” a fourth fan offered.

