Ashleigh Jordan Rocks Lilac Legging And White Sports Bra For ‘Birthday Booty’ Workout On Instagram

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan focused on her glutes in the most recent video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a pair of lilac leggings and a white sports bra, the blond beauty started the circuit with a series of jump squats and she kneeled after each repetition. In the second clip, she tackled a set of weighted stagger stance lunges with a set of dumbells in her hands. The exercise was like a lot like a regular lunge but she leaned her torso forward as she bent her active knee. The third clip saw her knock out slide curlers into glute bridges. Ashleigh placed slides beneath her heels as she lay on her back with her hips lifted. She pushed her leg forward and back before dropping her hips slightly and raising them again. Then she placed a light blue exercise band around her knees for a set of banded side steps.

In the caption, Ashleigh told fans that it was her birthday and that she had turned 28. She also gave fans an update on her activewear line NVGTn. Ashleigh wears leggings from the brand in all of her Instagram videos, including her most recent series. Their online shop has been closed for some time but she had previously said that it would reopen in March. But that’s changed because of the coronavirus outbreak, she said. So new NVGTN items will now be available for sale from April 11.

“We know that this is an insanely long time between launches but we promise you this is gonna be worth it,” she said in the final video of the series.

The video post has been liked more than 20,000 likes as of this writing and more than 4,000 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In those comments, several fans sent happy birthday greetings to the model.

“Happy birthday gorgeous!!!! I hope you had a great birthday!!!” one fan wrote. “You look amazing like always!!!”

Others complimented her workout attire.

“I love this color on you, my gosh!” a second commenter added. “Happy birthday!”

And a third responded to the news of NVGTN’s product release date and expressed disappointment about the face that it was pushed back.

“I even had an alarm set bc I saw you said the launch would be on your birthday,” they wrote. “So dramatic, but I have yet to try these and I want to SO bad!”

And others vouched for the quality of the items from NVGTN.

“The coziest leggings ever!!!” a thirded commenter remarked.