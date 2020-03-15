Katya Henry Gets Flirty In A Black Bikini Top In New Selfies On Instagram

Katya Henry has been lighting up her Instagram feed over the past couple of days with a ton of new swimwear pics. Today, she posted a new photo series where she flaunted her cleavage in a tiny black bikini top across three selfies.

In the first snap, the hottie looked directly at the camera with a big smile on her face, keeping her lips closed. She took the photo inside a car and rocked a swimsuit top that hugged the sides of her chest. A tan line from another bikini was visible, and her cleavage was hard to miss.

Katya wore her hair down in a middle part and left her curly locks brushed around her shoulders. Her flirty makeup application added color to her look, and it included light shimmery eyeshadow, a touch of mascara, blush, and bright pink lipstick. Although it was not visible in this image, she wore a pair of silver hoop earrings. Her option to accessorize minimally left most of the attention on her incredible body.

In the next shot, Katya made a silly expression and sucked her cheeks in. She glanced over to her left and a beam of sunlight lit up the right side of her face. The final image gave fans a better look at the model’s figure, as she flashed another smile and angled the camera down to show off her toned abs.

The post proved to be popular and has racked up over 155,000 likes so far. Furthermore, Katya’s many followers took to the comments section to talk about her selfies.

“Hahaha I love it when you make a fish mouth you look pretty,” gushed an admirer, referring to the second photo of the set.

“Sometimes I’m like d*mn Katya how are you real,” raved a second social media user.

Others referred to the caption as she alluded to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Perfect time to relax and gather some much needed inner positive energy and peace,” expressed a supporter.

“Coronavirus ain’t stopping us,” declared a fan.

In addition, Katya posted another bikini pic a couple of days ago, that time posing in a kitchen in a red ensemble. She stood in the corner of the room and tugged at her top with her thumb, glancing over to her right with a playful expression on her face. She held a water bottle with the word “Blessed” as she promoted a nutritional supplements brand. She also wore her hair down in a middle part and kept her accessories simple for the shot.