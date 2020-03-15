Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Analysts Believe Amari Cooper Could Find Landing Spot With Arizona Cardinals

While the Dallas Cowboys and Amari Cooper reportedly work on a long term deal, there are still other teams out there that would love the chance to get their hands on the star receiver. Should the receiver end up on another team, some analysts believe the Arizona Cardinals would be a good fit. One of those analysts, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports recently called Cooper on the Cards a move that made “perfect sense.”

While the receiver has said he wants to be a Cowboy for the rest of his career, there are roadblocks to getting that done. Among those is the fact Dallas has several big-name free agents all having their contracts expire this season. Among those is Dak Prescott. The quarterback is also a top target to be resigned by the team but if he’s not, the chances Cooper comes back are reduced as well.

La Confara thinks the Cardinals would be a good match for Cooper because the team needs to get itself another top-flight pass catcher to help out Kyler Murray. While there are going to be several in the draft available, the writer doesn’t believe Arizona’s drafts have been good enough to assume they’ll make the right move there.

“Wanna help Kyler Murray jump up another notch in Year 2? Go get the best young receiver on the market.”

La Confara isn’t the only one who believes Arizona could and should go after the Dallas Cowboys’ leading receiver. The Arizona Republic‘s Jeremy Cluff recently point out there’s been talk about the partnership for a decent part of the winter. David Carr wrote back in February he believes the Cards are one of the four teams that would make the most sense for the receiver.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

There is a flipside to these rumors. Another writer for the Arizona Republic, Bob McManaman recently posted on Twitter he thought the potential free agent’s asking price was going to be too high. He pointed to the talented players that will be in the draft, including CeeDee Lamb as being easy pickups with lower price tags.

It appears McManaman is outnumbered at the moment. Other analysts all over the pro football world see the partnership making a great deal of sense. All of this can’t happen should the Cowboys find a way to keep Amari Cooper. The new year for the NFL is slated to start on March 18. That’s also when teams and players will start to make their decisions.