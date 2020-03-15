People With No Symptoms Are Key To Spreading Coronavirus, Making It Harder To Contain Than SARS, ‘CNN’ Reports

Other recent pandemics were spread only by symptomatic carriers, but coronavirus now appears more insidious, according to medical experts.

Donald Trump administration officials have insisted that the coronavirus is mainly spread by victims who are already showing symptoms of the respiratory disease, including Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar who claimed recently that non-symptomatic people are “not the major driver” of the outbreak’s spread. But according to a new report by CNN, that claim appears to be untrue.

According to the CNN report, at least six studies have shown that non-symptomatic carriers “are causing substantial amounts of infection,” including in one Massachusetts cluster with 82 victims — a cluster started by asymptomatic coronavirus carriers.

“We now know that asymptomatic transmission likely [plays] an important role in spreading this virus,” Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CNN.

Writing on February 28 in The New England Journal of Medicine, Bill Gates — the Microsoft founder and head of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation — said that “strong evidence” existed that coronavirus was transmitted by people with no symptoms, or who appeared only mildly sick.

“That means COVID-19 will be much harder to contain” than SARS, Gates wrote, referring to “severe acute respiratory syndrome,” a pandemic that infected 8,000 people worldwide in 2003 and killed 800. But those numbers have already been dwarfed by the coronavirus outbreak — which as of Saturday evening had infected more than 150,000 people and killed over 5,800.

According to the White House, Donald Trump tested negative for coronavirus. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University medical school also told CNN that people with the virus, but with no symptoms, are a “major factor” in spread of the disease.

“They’re going to be the drivers of spread in the community.” Schaffner told the network.

Last Sunday, Trump came in contact with Fabio Wajngarten, communications director for the president of Brazil. Wajngarten exhibited no symptoms, but tested positive for coronavirus just four days later.

But Trump on Saturday claimed that he had now been tested for the virus, and that the results proved negative, according to a CNN report.

“One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom free,” White House physician Sean P. Conley said in a statement quoted by CNN.

But even if Trump has not been infected with coronavirus, according to numbers as of Saturday evening, 2,795 Americans had tested positive, and 57 had died, with the possibility of many more carriers who simply have not yet been tested. Many of those coronavirus carriers may also be showing no symptoms — but could still be spreading the virus.