Jacqueline McEntire Dead, Reba’s Mother Dies After Cancer Battle

On Saturday night, Reba McEntire took to Instagram to reveal that her mother, Jacqueline, has passed away after a battle with cancer. Her mother was 93 years old.

Taking to social media, the country singer shared a picture of her mother with the words “In Memory” along with her birthday and date of death. Included with the picture was a heartfelt caption.

“Our Mother, Jacqueline McEntire, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven today. She had a wonderful, full, healthy life and was absolutely ready to go,” the caption began.

While Reba’s mother battled cancer, the singer made sure to point out that it had not won.

“The cancer might think it won the battle but we’re giving God all the credit on selecting the time for her to go home to Him. She was ready to see our Daddy, her mama and daddy and all her family and friends.”

Reba also shared a second photo that showed the singer and her three siblings, brother Pake and sisters Alice and Susie, with their mother. She mentioned in the caption that she and her siblings along with Jacqueline’s grandkids and great grandkids were able to visit with her. Those who were not able to visit in person were able to see her over the phone.

“She left knowing how much she is loved and we all know how much she loved us,” Reba added.

The country singer went on to add that the family was “thankful” for many things including prayers, calls, and the “time” that God gave them “with Mama.”

Reba noted that while they will all miss Jacqueline, they have plenty of “wonderful memories.”

At the end of the post, the family added that in lieu of flowers, they asked that memorials be sent to the Reba McEntire Fund so to benefit the Jacqueline McEntire Library Fund. A website where donations could be made was also provided as well as a mailing address.

With more than 1.7 million followers on Instagram, Reba’s fans immediately started sharing their condolences for the singer’s loss. Within the first two hours, more than 7,000 comments from fans had been made on the post. Many wrote that they were sending prayers to the family and wrote that they were sorry to hear about Reba’s loss. The post had over 82,000 likes within the first two hours of being posted to social media.

Reba also shared the post via her Twitter account where fans reached out with over 4,900 likes and plenty of condolences.