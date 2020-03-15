Lady Gaga Posts A Stylish Snap On Instagram, Urges Her Fans To Self-Quarantine Amid COVID-19 Scare

American singer and actress Lady Gaga recently took to her Instagram page and shared a stylish new picture of herself, along with a very important message.

In the picture, which was uploaded on Saturday, March 14, Gaga could be seen sitting on a sofa in her living room, along with three of her dogs. She wore a white top that she teamed with a black-and-pink, metal spiked jacket and a pair of black leggings.

The “Shallow” singer opted for a full face of makeup, accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a maroon polish. She sat with her legs spread apart, tilted her head, sported a pout and made the sign of the horns with her hand to strike a pose.

In the caption, Gaga addressed her 39.7 million fans and revealed that she had recently spoken to a few doctors and scientists who told her that the best thing that everyone can do at the moment to save themselves and others from contracting the novel coronavirus is self-quarantining and avoiding crowded places. She also urged her fans not to hang out with people above the age of 65 as they have weaker immune systems and are more vulnerable to catching the virus.

She then added that even though she is having the urge to visit her parents and grandmother, she is choosing to stay indoors along with her dogs because she does not want to risk carrying the infection and passing it on to the elderly members of her family. In the end, the singer told her fans not to lose hope and have faith in God.

Within two hours of going live, the post amassed more than 700,000 likes and above 11,000 comments in which fans and followers appreciated her message while also praising her for her looks and style.

“You talked to God – you talked to yourself, you mean?” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“I love you, Lady Gaga, you are the best. Looking gorgeous and thank you for your positive message!” another user chimed in.

“So god is a woman, right babe? Love you lots! Be strong,” a third follower wrote in reply to the caption where Gaga used the pronoun “she” to refer to God.

It looks like the singer is making good use of her massive followership and is doing what she can to spread awareness about COVID-19. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gaga earlier took to her Twitter account and urged people to be kind to each other amid these difficult times.