Laci Kay Somers Poses In White-Hot Lingerie On Instagram

Model Laci Kay Somers stunned her 10.7 million followers with a sexy new upload on Saturday, March 14. This one featured her posing in a lingerie bodysuit, which she modeled on-camera.

Laci wore the white one-piece as she moved her body around, showing off almost every inch of the garment, which stood out against her olive skin. The sheer lingerie was made up of an intricate lace pattern. The bustier was cut low, so that Laci’s cleavage gathered viewers’ full attention. The bodysuit was cut high on the hips, which flaunted her curves and made her legs seemingly go on forever. Though she never turned around fully, the way the garment curved perfectly around her hips made it appear as if it boasted a thong backside.

The 28-year-old star struck several poses in the video. She first looked at the camera and laughed, quickly shifting positions as she put one hand on her thigh and the other on her hip. She gave the camera a seriously seductive look as she opened her mouth slightly, running her tongue over her pearly-white teeth.

The camera then zoomed out and got a full body shot of Laci from the side. She then turned and faced the camera again, looking down and shifting her weight from one foot to the other, making sure to flaunt the entire ensemble.

She paired the bodysuit with a light-wash denim jacket that draped around her back. She also wore sheer plastic heels.

Laci’s blond-gray hair fell down her shoulders in voluminous waves, almost reaching all the way down to her hips.

For her makeup, she wore thick, feathery lashes and heavy black eyeliner. Bronzer dusted her cheeks. Her pout was painted a nude pink shade.

Her followers loved the footage, and flocked to the comments section to shower the model in praise and compliments.

“One of my favorite videos of you,” commented a fan, adding two pink hearts.

“Gorgeous young woman with beautiful legs,” said another.

“WOW, YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD,” wrote a third user in all-caps, including a string of heart-eye, heart, and rose emoji.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Laci likes to showcase her revealing outfits on her Instagram account. One of her most recent posts featured the model hitting the studio with rapper Bobby Brackins. In that picture, she was wearing a camouflage bikini top and tugging on her gray sweatpants to reveal black, high-cut panties.