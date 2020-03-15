Viral Video Captures Two Men Fighting With Wine Bottles At A Sam’s Club Amid Coronavirus Panic-Buying

Two men started hitting each other with wine bottles after one hit the other's cart, which was carrying his child.

A viral video taken at a Sam’s Club in Hiram, Georgia, shows two men fighting in the middle of the wine aisle amidst a wave of customers panic-buying items over concerns of an impending coronavirus quarantine.

According to the New York Daily News, the video showed both men grappling with each other on the ground of the store. Several onlookers could be heard shouting at the pair and crying out for help. The end of the video shows police carrying one man out of the store on a stretcher. Several bystanders attempted to pull the men apart until the police officers arrived. As of today, the video has over 1.4 million views on Twitter.

Authorities arrived at the Hiram shopping center at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Thursday after being contacted over a reported assault in progress. Both men allegedly suffered from lacerations on their hands and faces, but medics treated them for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, Hiram Police Sgt. Edwin Ivey told NBC News that he believed the fight started after a man in a motorized cart ran into a couple’s shopping cart, where their child was sitting. The woman began striking the man in the cart repeatedly, and he picked up a bottle of wine to defend himself. The other man followed suit, and the two began repeatedly hitting each other with the wine bottles.

Ivey told reporters that the three people involved would receive criminal charges.

“The altercation continued after the bottles were broken, causing lacerations to both parties,” said the police statement.

Several users on social media were shocked by video footage and the article from NBC News. Some of them were concerned about the state of the country. Others made jokes about the brawl in the comments section on Twitter.

“Easy to see how things can quickly devolve into ‘Mad Max’ scenarios judging by how people act when frightened,” wrote one concerned user.

“Hold up – charges pressed against all three? Ugh – did the dude use his wheelchaircart [sic] to push the cart with the kid out of his way?” questioned a second person.

This incident is just one of many violent altercations that have broken out in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Fox News also reported on a fight that reportedly took place at a Costco in Brooklyn, New York. A heated argument between customers was captured on video and shared on social media.

Last week, The Inquisitr previously reported that a video went viral showing two women fighting over toilet paper in Australia.