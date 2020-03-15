Michie Peachie Shows Off Chiseled Figure In Red Sports Bra And Booty Shorts In New Video Series

American fitness model Michie Peachie worked out with ankle weights in the most recent video series on her Instagram. Dressed in a red sports bra and matching booty shorts, the brunette beauty started the workout with a set of pike kickbacks. For this exercise Michie had to bend forward at the waist and placed her hands on the ground, keeping her butt in the air so that her body formed an upside-down “V.” She lifted one leg behind her then lowered it and bent both knees after that to complete a repetition. In text superimposed onto the video, Michie recommended doing 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps for four rounds.

In the second clip, Michie tackled a series of “booty pulses” into ham curls. This required her to get on her hands and knees and lift her leg behind her, much like the first video in the series. But she then curled her leg towards her glutes before repeating the move on the other side. She suggested doing the same number of reps and sets and instructed viewers to do the exercises at a slow pace.

Next came donkey kicks into cross overs which meant that Michie had to maintain the same position as the previous clip but this time she bent her knee as she raised her leg. Then she crossed that lifted knee behind her resting leg. Rainbow kickbacks followed and these required her kicked her leg to the side before lifting it diagonally behind her. Michie encouraged fans to use their leg’s full range of motion while doing the exercise.

The post has been liked more than 14,000 likes as of this writing and close to 150 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments section, fans thanked Michie for providing workouts perfect for people whos gyms had been closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Gyms are all closed here so i’m doing your workouts at home,” one person wrote.

“You are incredible as always this virus maybe close gym but it shouldn’t let us stop us from getting a workout in,” another commented before including a flexed bicep emoji. “You inspire so much, gorgeous.”

Others thanked her for mentioning the virus in her caption.

“Finally a fit-girl naming the virus,” they wrote. “And isolation is good for home-training, so no excuses.”

And a fourth commenter complimented Michie’s figure.

“Your workouts are so, great your body is amazing” they gushed. “Thank you for giving us such good content every day.”