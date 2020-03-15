AT&T, Comcast, Verizon, & More Internet Providers Won’t Cut Off Users Over Unpaid Bills For 60 Days

The Federal Communications Commission has persuaded multiple internet providers such as AT&T, Cox, Charter, Comcast, Verizon, and more, to sign an official agreement not to cut off users over unpaid bills for the next 60 days, reports NBC News. The article also says that these companies will waive late fees and open up more Wi-Fi hotspots as an increasing amount of people work from home due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

According to NBC News, the FCC’s agreement is officially titled “Keep Americans Connected Pledge,” which “asks connectivity companies to postpone termination of services for the next 60 days on homes or small businesses because of an inability to pay bills because of the outbreak.”

Both major companies, like those listed above, and several minor internet providers have agreed to the pledge.

To contain the coronavirus outbreak, companies and schools across the globe have closed their doors and encouraged their students to take online classes and their employees to set up a work office at home. Experts are anticipating a substantial surge in internet activity around the world in the coming weeks as people self-quarantine and isolate their families.

The article says that Jessica Rosenworcel, the FCC commissioner, also asked companies to “lift and eliminate data caps and overage charges, and get hospitals connected and make sure there are hot spots for loans to school children.”

Some internet service providers are also offering free Wi-Fi access and discounts to accommodate the many people stuck indoors.

Further information provided by the NBC News article says that Charter Communications will give households with young kids and college students free broadband and Wi-Fi for 60 days if they don’t already have it.

Other companies like Cox Communications, AT&T, and Comcast will also waive fees and give away their services for free or at a discounted rate.

FCC chairman, Ajit Pai, made a statement through the official FCC Twitter account.

“I don’t want any American consumers experiencing hardships because of the pandemic to lose connectivity,” Pai said.

An additional tweet published yesterday by the FCC Twitter account said that “69 companies have already taken the pledge and 8 trade associations have also expressed their support for the Keep Americans Connected Pledge.”

