Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Blasted For Calling Coronavirus Market Dip A ‘Great Investment Opportunity’

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is coming under fire after he said during an interview on CNBC that the coronavirus and the economic crater it has created is a “great investment opportunity.”

Mnuchin appeared on Friday to speak about the stock market’s major dive since the coronavirus started spreading in the United States. He struck an optimistic tone, saying that the economy would be able to pull through and that the spread of the virus could actually be a benefit for investors looking on a long-term horizon.

“This is a short-term issue. It may be a couple of months but we’re going to get through this and the economy will be stronger than ever,” Mnuchin said during an appearance on Squawk on the Street. “I look back at people who bought stocks after the crash in 1987, people who bought stocks after the financial crisis. For long-term investors, this will be a great investment opportunity.”

Mnuchin’s optimism came amid one of the worst stretches in recent history for the stock market, with the Washington Post noting that it is the worst dive since the 1987 stock market crash. Markets did see a sharp rise to end the week as President Donald Trump addressed the country and promised speedier testing for the coronavirus.

But Mnuchin was also criticized for what many saw as downplaying the severity of the outbreak and suggesting that some could profit off the major economic impact that has already happened.

“This isn’t an ‘opportunity,’ it’s a public health crisis. Disgusting,” wrote Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown on Twitter.

“Steve Mnuchin – who made billions foreclosing on seniors and working families after the housing crisis – is telling his Wall Street buddies that this pandemic is an ‘opportunity,’ ” another person tweeted.

Despite the criticism for the comment calling the stock market dip an investment opportunity, Mnuchin has also earned some bipartisan praise for his role in helping to develop an economic relief package to deal with the coronavirus. Though there had been some disagreement between Trump and Democrats who were crafting the House version of the relief bill, Mnuchin was reportedly a force in bridging the gaps.

As Politico reported, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had praise for the role Mnuchin played in bringing the bill to fruition, saying that the bill showed how politicians from opposite sides of the aisle came together to provide immediate relief for impacted Americans. The bill included a number of measures to help American workers who are displaced during the pandemic and could be forced to take sick time off.