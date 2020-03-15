Viviana Castrillon Flashes Ample Cleavage In Embellished Bikini

Colombian lingerie model Viviana Castrillon, famous for winning the title of Miss Playboy TV Latin America, took to her Instagram page on Saturday, March 14, and wowed her fans with a set of sexy snaps.

In the pics, the stunner could be seen rocking a skimpy, khaki-colored bikini with blue sequins embellished on it. The tiny garment struggled to contain Vivi’s assets, and as a result, she treated her fans to a generous,up-close view of her perky breasts. That’s not all, but the model also flashed a glimpse of her taut stomach.

Following her style, she sported a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that gave her face a flawless finish, a tinge of pink blush, and a mocha shade of lipstick. Her eye makeup could not be seen as she accessorized with a pair of stylish, over-sized sunglasses.

For a change, she wore her highlighted tresses in a stylish braid. The hottie also wore a black cap, opted for a pair of pearl earrings, and a delicate, star-shaped pendant that drew viewers’ attention toward her décolletage. She also adorned her belly button with a black navel barbell to pull off a very sexy look.

To the delight of her fans, Vivi posted two snaps from the same photoshoot. In the first pic, she could be seen sitting on a white chair while soaking up the sun. She looked away from the camera and clicked a selfie. The second picture was almost similar to the first one but in this particular one, she gazed into the camera while slightly puckering her lips.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. In the caption, the hottie informed her fans that she was having a great time at the beach. She also asked her fans what they have been doing over the weekend, while also urging them to watch her latest clip on her Only Fans account, a paid platform where she uploads her uncensored pics and videos.

Within four hours of having been posted, the snaps accrued more than 19,000 likes and above 300 comments in which fans and followers praised the hottie for her amazing assets.

“Wow, your body is so natural and gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Always [looking] wonderful, my princess,” another user chimed in.

“You are a magnificent and divine goddess,” a third admirer remarked.

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “yummy,” “dream woman,” and “so beautiful,” to express their admiration for the Latina beauty.

Aside from her regular fans, the snap was also liked by Eri Anton.