Health Experts Urge Pregnant Women To Take Extra Precaution During The Coronavirus Outbreak

Because there have been very few reports of pregnant women that have contracted the coronavirus, doctors don't have much information as to how it could affect pregnancy.

Pregnant women in particular should take extra special precautions during this frightening time of the coronavirus outbreak for several reasons. One of these reasons is that at this time the virus is still so new and there have been so few reports of pregnant women infected with it, that doctors simply don’t know the virus could affect a mother and her unborn child, according to Today.

It’s not just the coronavirus that pregnant women should be concerned about, but the flu and sicknesses of all types that could potential affect the progressing of their pregnancy and their unborn child. Thus, they should practice all the safety precautions that the rest of the population is encouraged to partake in. The facts remain that even if a pregnant mother were to test positive for the virus, there still is not a vaccine available that they could turn to for treatment.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security with particular knowledge in infectious diseases, explained the predicament.

“It’s hard to completely say exactly what the clinical course would be for a pregnant woman. We do know in general with respiratory infections that pregnant women are at increased risk for having more severe cases. There were some reports of women who are pregnant that have been published, but they’re very small numbers. This is a virus that doesn’t have a vaccine or any kind of treatment so the best protection is really just common sense hygiene that you would use during flu season anyway.”

The steps to prevent the spread of germs may seem almost futile in the wake of the ever growing numbers of those infected, but they remain the best options for those wanting to prevent accidentally giving the virus to an extra susceptible person.

Everyone, but pregnant women in particular, should be extra careful to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly during this time. Experts advise taking at least 20 seconds to properly wash ones hands, being sure to get in between the fingers and under the nails.

Dr. Adalja explained that pregnant women don’t need to purchase masks to wear out in public as this really won’t help them. After all, this only helps those that are already sick to not help spread their germs to other people.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it’s also prudent to avoid public places as an extra precaution such as restaurants and grocery stores.