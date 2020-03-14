Spanish-American Model Sara Natividad Is A Smokeshow In A Tiny Orange Bikini

Spanish-American model Sara Natividad gave her fans something to smile about on Saturday afternoon. The stunner showed off her voluptuous curves while wearing an itty-bitty orange bikini in a new Instagram photo. In less than seven hours, her latest share racked up over 13,000 likes as her 778,400 followers flocked to her post.

In the snap, Sara wore a revealing triangle-cut bikini top that showed off her cleavage and her long, lean abdomen, as well as her hip tattoo. On her lower half, the beauty rocked high-leg panties, ensuring that her admirers got a fantastic visual of her slender thighs and the swell of her perky booty.

Sara’s facial expression was perfectly suited to the flirtatious shot. She looked right into the camera with a smirk on her plump lips while she playfully tugged on a loose strand of hair. Her other hand laid flat on the side of her thigh.

She tagged the Los Angeles-based photographer Moezart in her caption, along with model scout Jeff Black and her makeup artist. The camera was positioned a few feet in front of Sara, and it framed her from head to mid-thigh.

It wasn’t clear where Sara was photographed, but considering her photographer is from Los Angeles, that is likely where the shoot took place. Her caption also indicated that she was ready to head to the beach and was excited about the sunny weather. In the snap she shared, Sara stood in front of a swimming pool with an ivy-covered gate located behind her. A few orange flowers popped in the background, too, matching the color of her swimsuit.

Sara left her gorgeous ombré hair down in loose curls. To complete her look, she wore a minimal makeup application that included mascara and lipstick. She accessorized with a simple silver ring, and it looked like she recently had her nails manicured.

“Omg pure goddess,” gushed one admirer, adding a heart-eyes emoji to their remark.

“Sara you look fantastic as always. I would also like to go to the beach with you,” wrote another fan.

“Orange soda shorty bomb,” raved a third person, inserting a heart-eyes emoji and a fire emoji to their comment.

“Have fun at the beach and take beautiful pics for us in Italy cause we are all stuck at home. You are gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth user.

Sara’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her in various stages of undress. Recently, she shared a sizzling pic of herself wearing nothing but platinum body tape.