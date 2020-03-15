Cindy Prado Emerges From The Ocean In A Flirty Orange Bikini

Cindy Prado sizzled in orange in her latest Instagram upload, which was a series of four photos of her wearing a wraparound strapless bikini as she stood in the ocean.

The 27-year-old model wore an orange bikini as she stepped out of the aqua-green waters. The two-piece covered her bust and criss-crossed just above her toned midriff and six-pack abs. Her voluptuous cleavage peeked out from the swimsuit, which also featured a string at the top that attached the two different cups to each other.

The bikini bottoms rose up high on her hips, making her legs look even longer and leaner. Her hourglass figure stunned in the sunlight. Two pieces of fabric hung down from the waistband, on the outside of one of Cindy’s legs.

The bright background made Cindy’s orange bikini stand out even more. White, pillowy clouds billowed in the cerulean sky as sea-green waves with foam heads lapped up on the sandy shores.

The four images in the Instagram set were taken at several stages of her walking in the clear blue waters, and each photo was more close-up than the last.

In the first image, Cindy looked directly at the camera as she tip-toed out of the water. Her blondish-brown locks were parted in the middle and were windswept as they cascaded down her shoulders.

In the second picture, her bronzed skin glowed in the light as a small wave broke behind her.

She looked off into the distance in the third shot. The clear water swirled around her.

The fourth photo was the closest of the images, and the entire portrait featured a zoomed-in body shot of the model.

For her makeup, Cindy was mostly bare-faced and showed off her natural beauty. She wore a warm, pink-orange blush on her cheeks, which highlighted her golden skin and made her cheekbones pop. Her lashes were coated with black mascara, and her plump pout appeared to feature a swipe of lipstick.

She wore two necklaces around her neck.

At the time of this writing, the Instagram slideshow racked up more than 13,400 likes and 220 comments and counting. Cindy’s 1.2 million followers loved her look so much they headed to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty.

“Omg! You’re so so so gorgeous,” declared one follower.

“You are perfect!” another user exclaimed, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“What about a gorgeous mermaid Cindyyyyyyyy,” complimented a fan, including a smiley face blowing a kiss.