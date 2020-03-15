Jen Selter Rocks Lime Green Leggings And Gray Sports Bra For At-Home Workout Video

Jen Selter, a fitness model known for popularizing the “butt selfie” shared an at-home workout with her millions of Instagram followers on Saturday. Dressed in a gray sports bra and lime-green leggings, the “belfie queen” started her workout with a set of standard squats and clasped her hands in front of her torso while doing them. Then she did a set of squat jumping jacks which are like the regular version of the popular cardio exercise but done in a crouched squat position. Then she moved on to a set of reverse lunges which required her to take large steps backward. Jen followed those with a series of side leg-lifts and then ended the workout with a set of jumping lunges and struck. She struck her signature booty accentuating pose just before the clip faded to black.

Jen did the entire workout face a large window in what seemed to be her apartment, and viewers were treated an amazing view of a sprawling cityscape.

In her caption, the model said that she had shared an at-home workout to inspire people who had to self-isolate because of the coronavirus. She encouraged her fans to stay strong and to maintain a positive mindset as the world continues to grapple with the outbreak. She also used her caption to announce her plan to host a live-streamed workout class for people who are staying indoors to avoid infection. The fitness class will be followed by a question and answer session and is completely free, she added.

Jen urged her followers to try to stay active and healthy. She also said that she was sending them “virtual hugs” to anyone reading the caption.

The clip has been viewed close to 60,000 times as of this writing and more than 100 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, fans thanked her for sharing a workout that can be used by people who are self-isolating because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Yeah, it’s so true the world have come to a pause,” one person wrote. “You are so inspiring and this will help many ppl! Bless you gorgeous. Stay safe.”

One commenter implied that Jen had nothing to worry about because of her physical attractiveness.

“Don’t worry about that God takes care of his greatest creations,” they wrote.

Others called her inspiration and praised her for her fitness discipline.

“Love you..you are so inspiring,” a third commenter gushed.

“Stay safe during these times!! We love you!” a fourth Instagram user remarked.