Mariam Olivera Infuses Style And Hotness In New Instagram Snaps

American Instagram model Mariam Olivera, who is well-known on the photo-sharing website for her hot looks and sexy figure, recently took to her page and wowed legions of admirers with a series of new snaps where she perfectly infused style and sexiness.

In the snaps, which were uploaded on Saturday, March 14, the stunner could be seen rocking a black crop top that she paired with a white mini skirt. The stylish ensemble not only perfectly hugged the model’s curvaceous figure but it also enabled her to flash her bare midriff and show off her long, sexy legs. She completed her attire with a pair of high-heeled black sandals, which were from Yves Saint Laurent.

In terms of makeup, the hottie opted for an ivory foundation that rendered her face a flawless, matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a light red blusher, sported a mocha shade of lipstick, coral eyeshadow, lined eyes and a thick coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with well-defined eyebrows. The stunner wore her blond tresses down and allowed them to fall freely over her right shoulder and ample bosom.

As for accessories, the hottie kept it simple by opting for a pair of silver stud earrings and a heart-shaped gold pendant. She also carried a black handbag to complete her look.

In the caption, Mariam informed her fans that her top was from the California-based fashion retailer, Melange Couture, while her skirt was from Yoins.

To pose for the snap, the model stood at the entrance of a building. She lifted her chin, touched her hair and looked away from the camera.

Mariam also provided her fans with a detailed look at her amazing booty by posting another set of photos from the same photoshoot. To strike a pose, she turned her back toward the camera, lifted one of her legs, stuck her booty out, parted her lips and sexily gazed into the camera.

The first set of pictures amassed 29,000 likes and about 400 likes, while the booty post garnered an additional 36,000 likes and above 600 comments within five hours of going live. Such a volume of interest shows that fans really admire the model and she doesn’t necessarily have to strip down to her lingerie or bikinis to attract attention.

“You are the most beautiful model on IG,” one of her fans wrote.

“So sexy! I love you, Mariam,” another user commented on the snap.

“These pictures made my day. Such a gorgeous babe!” a third admirer remarked.

The snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Viviane Lomelin.