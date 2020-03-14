Dr. Thea Gallagher Gives Her Take On Why The Coronavirus Has Caused A Toilet Paper Frenzy

During this frightening time, many are looking for a sense of control.

Dr. Thea Gallagher, assistant professor and director of the Outpatient Clinic at the Center for the Treatment and Study of Anxiety in the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, came on the Today Show to give her take on why the coronavirus outbreak has caused a toilet paper frenzy, according to Today.

When the outbreak seemed to take a turn for the worst late last week, Americans flocked to their local grocery stores to grab the essentials, including as much toilet paper as they could get their hands on. By the time many people reached their local Target, Walmart, Kroger, Sam’s Club or Costco, the shelves were already barren, no toilet paper in sight.

Dr. Gallagher explained that while this stockpiling choice may seem strange, it’s really all about having a sense of control during an already stressful time.

“I think that people feel like there’s not much that they can control right now. There’s a lot of uncertainty, a lot of information going around, a lot of impending doom, and so I think part of it helps people to feel like they have a little bit of control over what’s happening to them in their lives. If there’s one thing I can do it’s at least be prepared.”

Having enough toilet paper in a time of crisis appears to be just one more thing that people do not want to worry about with so many other unknowns going on.

While many might think that if they have an abundance of toilet paper, canned goods, and other essentials, it is important to note that it doesn’t mean that they are necessarily safe from the effects of the virus. They might be as prepared as they possibly can be by frequently washing their hands and taking every precaution, but the reality is that there is little one can do to totally remove the threat at hand.

“It’s an absolute illusion because this whole thing is rolling out and there’s very little we can do. Yeah, we can wash our hands and have some control, but that’s not ultimate control,” Dr. Gallagher explained.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency on Thursday in order to release the funds necessary to better deal with this pandemic. On Friday, he gave an update regarding how things were progressing, assuring Americans that progress was being made and encouraging them to avoid shaking hands.