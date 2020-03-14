‘Superstore’ To Cut Its Season Short Due To The Coronavirus Outbreak, May Affect America Ferrera’s Farewell

Superstore will cut its current season a little short due to the production shut down over fears of spreading the novel coronavirus. According to TVLine, the fifth season will now only be 21 episodes instead of its original 22-episode order. This change may impact America Ferrera’s departure.

Ferrera recently announced that she would not be returning for the show’s upcoming sixth season. As the de facto main character of the series, many fans were upset by the news. However, it seemed like she had given the writers plenty of notice to plan her character’s exit. Now that the season is going to lose an episode, the writers might have to wait until next season to write her character’s exit into the show.

The actress, who plays Amy Sosa on the beloved NBC sitcom, wrote a heartfelt note to fans on her Instagram, saying that she was ready to move on to the next chapter of her life, both for her career and her family.

TVLine reports that the seasons’ penultimate episode will now serve as the finale. The article also says that Ferrera discussed her final episode in an Instagram story posted late Friday night.

“Today is unexpectedly my last day shooting on Superstore for this season. We are shutting down production, as they are all shows on the Universal lot.”

However, there is some potentially good news. In Ferrera’s Instagram story, Ferrara seemed to indicate she would be willing to make a brief return in season six to ensure that Amy’s storyline gets a legitimate conclusion.

Despite filming her last scene for season five, she also said, “I assume [this] means we’ll be coming back when things clear up to finish Amy’s storyline.”

Fans on social media appear to be hopeful that the actress will reprise her role as Amy at the beginning of season six to ensure she gets a proper good-bye.

“This gives me hope that she will return next season to give Amy the send off she deserves,” tweeted one person in response to TVLine‘s article.

Superstore is just one of many shows to be impacted by the global pandemic. The large majority of television shows currently in production have decided to shut down as a precaution to try and keep their casts and crews safe from infection.

Even film productions have been impacted, with big-budget like The Batman and several live-action movies from Disney getting placed on hold while the country scrambles to fight off COVID-19.