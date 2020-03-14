Daisy Keech Sizzles In A Skimpy Green String Bikini

Instagram sensation and TikTok star Daisy Keech thrilled her 3 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap that showcased her bikini body. Though she didn’t include a geotag on the post, in the caption she mentioned Anguilla, suggesting that the photo may have been a throwback taken while she was on vacation abroad.

In the picture, Daisy perched on a set of wooden stairs in front of a white wall with lush greenery planted in front of it. Her lean physique was on full display in a barely-there bikini that showcased her curves.

Daisy wore a string bikini in a pale green hue that looked incredible against her slightly bronzed skin. The bikini top featured triangular cups that hugged Daisy’s assets, and featured strings that tied on her shoulders and between the cups. Two thin strings dangled down her toned stomach, drawing even more attention to her chest.

The bikini bottoms were a similar style, with thin strings that stretched high over Daisy’s hips and were tied with a bow on either side. She kept the rest of the look simple, layering on a few delicate necklaces and wearing two subtle rings on her manicured hands.

Daisy’s blond locks were styled in natural, beachy curls that tumbled down her chest and had some major volume. She kept her hair out of her face by adding a white headband.

The beauty look that Daisy rocked was simple yet accentuated her natural beauty perfectly. She rocked a soft pink shade on her lips, and just a hint of eye makeup to accentuate her gorgeous blue gaze. Strong brows framed her stunning eyes, and she stared straight at the camera in the sizzling shot.

Daisy’s followers absolutely loved the smoking hot swimsuit snap, and the post received over 22,300 likes within just 9 minutes. The bikini snap also racked up 366 comments within the same brief time span.

“Flawless angel,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You are so beautiful as always Daisy,” another fan added.

“Girl you’re stunning,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

“Epitome of goddess of beauty you are,” another follower remarked.

Daisy loves to flaunt her curves in sizzling snaps that tantalize her fans. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Daisy shared a smoking hot Instagram update in which she rocked a body-hugging black mini dress and a bunny mask. She got down on all fours for the scandalous snap, and the angle of the photo made sure her ample derriere was on full display.