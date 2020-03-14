Alex Jones Ordered To Stop Touting Fake Coronavirus Remedies By New York AG

Alex Jones has found himself in quite a bit of legal trouble this week. As The Inquisitr reported earlier, he was recently arrested for a DWI.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Just a few days after that arrest, the New York Attorney General threatened him with additional criminal charges. This new threat stemmed from Jones attempting to cash in on the coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

The long-time conspiracy theorist has allegedly been making claims that all sorts of products he’s peddling can either cure COVID-19 or defend against it. None of those claims appear to be true.

Forbes reports that earlier this week, New York state AG Letitia James issued her warning. She told Jones he needs to immediately stop touting toothpaste, dietary supplements, creams, and other products as treatments for the coronavirus.

While this isn’t the same kind of order that could come from a court, it was a shot across the bow for a man who is known to peddle theories and claims later found to be false. James isn’t going to allow Jones to continue making money off the worries and suffering of people trying to avoid catching the virus.

James proclaimed that if Alex Jones doesn’t follow her order she, “won’t hesitate to take legal action and hold him accountable for the harm he’s caused.” She went further later on, making sure it was clear she wasn’t going to go lightly on Jones.

“Mr. Jones’ public platform has given him a microphone to shout inflammatory rhetoric, but these latest mistruths are incredibly dangerous and pose a serious threat to the public health of our nation.”

At the heart of the claims that his products are able to fight off the virus is that they contain colloidal silver. This despite the fact that the FDA has previously said there is no evidence that ingredient would have any effect on fighting off, or helping to avoid getting sick from influenza, coronavirus or any other kind of virus.

The Huffington Post reported Jones claimed his products will protect his customers on his weekly radio program.

“The patented nanosilver we have, the Pentagon has come out and documented and Homeland Security has said this stuff kills the whole SARS-corona family at point-blank range.”

The InfoWars publisher isn’t the only one who has tried to take advantage of people during the coronavirus outbreak. Several people and entities have stepped forward with false claims since the outbreak began. That is one of the reasons the New York Attorney General is cracking down on Alex Jones.