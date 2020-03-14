Vanessa Hudgens Shows Off Her Pup Darla’s New Accessory: ‘What I Do At Home When I’m Alone With This Nugget’

Vanessa Hudgens is the mistress to a tiny white Bichon Frise pup named Darla. The two spend a lot of time together, often without interference from another person or pet. In the Sucker Punch movie star’s Instagram post shared on Saturday with her 38.4 million followers, the small dog was alone with her companion as she modeled a newly acquired accessory.

Vanessa did a voice-over for the short video update taken in her living room and uploaded on social media, partially to explain what her dog was wearing: A diamond necklace. Whether the bling was real or not didn’t seem to matter since the sparkly jewelry was likely a temporary addition to this special canine’s regular look.

While the actress spoke to and about her pet, Vanessa chose to use a low theatrical voice that gave what she said a sensual edge. As she uttered words of encouragement about the pup’s latest asset, the 31-year-old Californian called Darla “a beautiful gal.”

Nobody is likely to take issue with that assessment because the fluffy snowball of a dog is undeniably cute. Her big brown eyes should mesmerize those people who look into them and her small black nose always stands out against the dense white hair all over her face. Although predominantly white, Darla also rocks a few brown patches which make her even more desirable than if she was just pure white.

Darla’s debut as a solo artist on Vanessa’s Instagram account was a rave. Within 24 hours of going live, the social media post earned more than 106,000 likes and over 430 comments.

“I wouldn’t have any problem to be locked in home with that nugget neither,” stated one fan.

“How is a beautiful lady like you just chilling by herself [thinking face emoji] You know you deserve a gentleman [shining star emoji],” remarked a second admirer

“I can’t wait to come back home tomorrow to see my own nugget,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” declared a number of Vanessa’s social media followers.

Vanessa enjoys showing off her cute pup on Instagram. Earlier this week, the High School Musical star featured an update consisting of a photo taken at the beach in which she was pictured alongside Darla.

According to The Inquisitr, the two shared a green-and-white towel that covered fine sand located close to the edge of an ocean in the throwback photo. In her caption for the thirst Thursday post, Vanessa wished for someone to take the pair away from the rainy weather to “somewhere warm and sunny.”